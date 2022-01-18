Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (OTC Pink: BURCF) (FSE: 6NP0) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has engaged TerraLogic Exploration Inc. to facilitate the proposed exploration and development work program on the Company's Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. The work program is fully funded with cash on hand from the capital raises completed in 2021.

"We are excited to partner with TerraLogic for our upcoming 2022 work program, which is to include a significant diamond drill program. TerraLogic has extensive experience in the Athabasca Basin, having fully-managed numerous exploration programs throughout the area," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "We are currently working through the permitting process, consulting with stakeholders including the Ya' thi Néné and the local First Nations groups, in addition to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment, Fish, Wildlife and Lands. We are also finalizing agreements with the various surveying and drilling crews to be able to mobilize once the permitting process is completed."

Permitting Update

In December 2021, the Company submitted its permitting package to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment, Fish, Wildlife and Lands and began the consultation process with local stakeholders. The Company has engaged the Ya' thi Néné, a non-profit organization owned by the seven Athabasca Basin First Nations communities, in addition to other local stakeholders to ensure the highest level of engagement with all groups.

The proposed 2022 work program will include geophysical surveying and geochemical sampling, in addition to an extensive diamond drill program. Past exploration, which totalled over $3 million by previous operators, has identified a number of basement conductors and structural corridors which is the prospective horizon for uranium mineralization. Preparations are underway for the rapid mobilization upon receipt of all necessary permits and approvals, in addition to completing stakeholder consultation, with the work program anticipated to commence later this quarter.

About TerraLogic Exploration Inc.

TerraLogic Exploration Inc. is a dynamic and innovative company that provides a full spectrum of mineral exploration consulting services to the mineral exploration industry ranging from permitting through to surveying / prospecting, drilling and resource modelling. TerraLogic has been operating mineral exploration projects in North America since 2004. Since then, TerraLogic has successfully managed hundreds of exploration programs including numerous uranium focused projects in the Athabasca Basin.

Board Change

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. David Goertz from the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Geortz for all of his contributions and wishes him the best in future endeavors.

Qualified Person:

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused diversified mineral resources. The Company recently acquired an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, and is also currently undertaking the CHG gold exploration project located approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the town of Clinton in south-central British Columbia. The CHG Project consists of seven contiguous mineral claims covering 3,606 hectares.

