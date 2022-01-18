A British-Indian research group has developed an active cooling technique that is claimed to improve a PV system's yield by around 0.5%. The system could be used in residential solar arrays and the water heated by the PV modules may be fed into a solar water heating system.A group of researchers from the PSG College of Technology in India and the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom has developed a spraying water system to reduce the operating temperature of photovoltaic modules. The active cooling system, which consists of a water tank and a spraying unit made with flexible PVC tubes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...