Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Aspire Global plc receives observation status (13/22)

On January 17, 2022,NeoGames S.A., disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Aspire Global plc. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Aspire Global plc (ASPIRE, ISIN code MT0001530105, order book ID 140260) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB