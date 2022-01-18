- (PLX AI) - STG shares fell 4.5% in early trading after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy.
- • Although STG is likely to beat its own guidance for 2021, the market is already expecting this, Nordea said
- • 2022 presents an elevated risk of a slowdown in the U.S., while STG may not be able to close any major M&A deals in the near term, the analysts said
- • With shares close to record highs, it's time to take a breather and downgrade to hold, Nordea said
NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de