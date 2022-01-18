ISG Provider Lens report finds more German companies seeking AWS service providers as they embrace cloud solutions for cost reduction, collaboration, data analysis and other goals

Growing adoption of cloud-native solutions among German enterprises is creating a stronger demand environment for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its provider partners, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds a growing number of German companies taking a cloud-native approach to creating and scaling applications, seeking both flexibility and cost advantages. During the pandemic, additional cost pressures and the need for cloud-based collaboration among home-based employees have boosted interest in cloud-native solutions.

"The global cloud hyperscalers, especially Amazon, benefit most from the strong, ongoing demand for cloud solutions," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG EMEA, in Germany. "With the increasing importance of AWS as an IT provider, its partner ecosystem is vital to a growing number of enterprises in Germany."

A 2021 study conducted by ISG for the EuroCloud Native Association found 22 percent of respondents across Europe say their companies are already working with cloud-native approaches, while 27 percent are planning to get started in the next 12 months. A further 23 percent said they have concrete plans, without specifying when they plan to implement cloud-native technologies.

AWS provider partners are helping German enterprises build cloud strategies, navigate complex migrations and adopt AWS solutions, ISG says. Companies that have not yet begun their cloud transitions often turn to an AWS consulting partner to learn how best to carry them out. Consulting companies provide change management and digital business strategy, as well as support during development and operation.

In addition, companies that lack experience, knowledge or resources in multi-cloud operations are increasingly contracting with AWS managed service providers, the report says.

The market for AWS-SAP integration in Germany is growing despite strong concerns about cloud-based SAP among enterprises, many of which use SAP for fundamental business processes, ISG says. The expansion of SAP's product portfolio with AWS, and the increasing ability to map SAP professional workloads to AWS cloud environments, is reducing companies' hesitation and driving growing demand.

Many German companies are turning to the AWS partner network for assistance in implementing cloud storage, an increasingly important move for companies with growing volumes of data, especially from IoT devices. These companies are looking to join the trend in Germany toward analyzing data more fully for competitive advantage.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 52 providers across six quadrants: AWS Managed Services, AWS SAP Workloads, AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Services, AWS Migration Services and AWS Consulting Services.

The report names Accenture and Capgemini as Leaders in all six quadrants. It names Atos as a Leader in five quadrants and DXC Technology, T-Systems and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each. Claranet, Cognizant, Rackspace Technology and tecRacer are named as Leaders in three quadrants each and IBM and Materna are Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names AllCloud, Computacenter, Deloitte, HCL, Lemongrass, NTT DATA, Reply, Siemens, Software AG, Syntax Systems and TCS as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, AllCloud, Computacenter and Materna are named as Rising Stars-companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from AllCloud and Syntax Systems.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germanyis available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

