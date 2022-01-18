Mahana IBS recognized as a digital solution with high potential to meet London's NHS and social care challenges

Mahana Therapeutics, a leading developer of prescription digital therapeutics designed to empower people living with chronic health conditions, today announced that Mahana has been selected for the DigitalHealth.London's Accelerator programme.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220116005048/en/

Mahana IBS is a digital therapeutic that delivers cognitive behavioral therapy to empower adults with irritable bowel syndrome to lessen the severity of symptoms. (Graphic: Mahana Therapeutics)

The Accelerator 2022 programme selects companies with digital solutions or services that have high potential to meet London's National Health Service (NHS) and social care challenges. Mahana IBS delivers cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to empower adults with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) to lessen the severity of symptoms. In the UK, up to 10% of the population is affected by IBS and the condition costs the NHS more than £200 million annually.

Now in its sixth consecutive year, the NHS-delivered programme, which is match funded by the European Regional Development Fund, has supported some of the most effective digital innovations now being used by the NHS. The program will help Mahana Therapeutics better engage with the NHS to accelerate adoption of Mahana IBS in clinical practice. Mahana IBS has the potential to deliver significant cost savings for the NHS and provide a new way of treating IBS for millions of people affected.

This year the companies on the program will benefit from international partnerships with two US Accelerators, Cedars-Sinai and Mass Challenge. The partnerships with these US-based Accelerators will provide opportunities for companies such as Mahana to network with global peers, showcase their products/services to key international stakeholders, and gain the tools to navigate a new global market.

Jenny Thomas, programme director, DigitalHealth.London, said: "We are delighted to announce today the 21 digital health companies joining our sixth DigitalHealth.London Accelerator cohort. The application process for this year's programme was competitive as ever and as such, the final 21 companies truly are the ones to watch in the digital health space. We look forward to working with them and continuing to play our part in supporting the NHS and social care through digital transformation."

Jon Scholefield, managing director of Mahana UK Operations, said: "Mahana Therapeutics is committed to helping people living with IBS and other chronic conditions access effective cognitive behavioral therapy digitally. We are excited to join this prestigious program to accelerate adoption of and experience with Mahana IBS within the NHS. We look forward to providing this valuable new treatment option in clinical practice to people living with IBS."

Sonia Patel, chief information officer, NHSX, said: "The DigitalHealth.London Accelerator programme has established itself as an important player in supporting the NHS and social care to make the most of the opportunities digital health offers. I look forward to seeing the next group of innovators bringing their solutions to London's NHS."

DigitalHealth.London's Accelerator aims to speed up the adoption of technology in London's NHS, relieving high pressure on services and empowering patients to manage their health. For every £1 spent on the programme through the AHSNs, £12.70 is saved for the NHS*. It works with around 20 high potential SMEs over a 12-month period, giving bespoke support and advice, a programme of expert-led workshops and events, and brokering meaningful connections between innovators and NHS organisations with specific challenges. The companies successful in getting onto the Accelerator programme have been chosen through a rigorous and highly competitive selection process, involving expert NHS and industry panel assessments, interviews, and due diligence checks.

For more information about the companies on the programme visit: digitalhealth.london/cohort-6-accelerator.

About Mahana Therapeutics

Mahana Therapeutics is a leading developer of effective prescription digital therapeutics that are designed to empower patients with chronic conditions to live fuller lives. The Company's first product, Mahana IBS, is the world's first digital therapeutic to receive FDA clearance and CE Mark for the treatment of IBS and provides gut-directed cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to adults with IBS. More information is available at www.MahanaTx.com.

About DigitalHealth.London Accelerator

The DigitalHealth.London Accelerator was the first programme of DigitalHealth.London. It is aimed at digital health companies that would benefit from better engagement with the NHS and the wider health sector, in order to refine and develop products and services that meet the needs of the system.

The DigitalHealth.London Accelerator is run by a consortium of founding partners comprising two of London's Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs) the Health Innovation Network, and UCLPartners as well as CW+ and MedCity. The programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme.

*DigitalHealth.London Accelerator Interim Evaluation report available to download here: digitalhealth.london/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Digital-Health-Accelerator_Interim-Report_v1-2.pdf

Cedars-Sinai Accelerator: https://csaccelerator.com/program

Mass Challenge partnership announcement: https://digitalhealth.london/digitalhealth-london-and-masschallenge-partner-to-support-international-adoption-of-us-and-uks-best-health-tech

About European Regional Development Fund

The project is receiving up to £3.8 million of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (and in London the intermediate body Greater London Authority) is the Managing Authority for European Regional Development Fund. Established by the European Union, the European Regional Development Fund helps local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community.

For more information visit gov.uk/european-growth-funding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220116005048/en/

Contacts:

Mahana Therapeutics Media Contact

Michele Parisi

Bioscribe

1.925.864.5028

mparisi@bioscribe.com