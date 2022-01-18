Anzeige
Dienstag: All Eyes On…! Der Final Countdown: Die große Stunde! – Nochmal Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Cision and Investor Update uncover the nuances of ESG within the investment community and beyond

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision and Investor Update released a whitepaper, Staring Down the Barrel of ESG Activism. The paper, written by Andrew Archer, Head of ESG Advisory at Investor Update reflects the scope, ambition and urgency with which some of the most influential players' in the ESG industry address activism.

The whitepaper shares insights on:

  • Activism as a Force for Good?- Integrating ESG and Activism?
  • The ESG Arbitrage?- The High-Risk Categories of Complacency, Incompetence and Ignorance?
  • An Industry in Flux?- Changing Structure and Notable Trends?
  • Lessons from Recent Campaigns?and the key protagonists?
  • Consequences of the COVID Pandemic?- A Coiled Spring of Deferred Activity?
  • Best Defence?- Disclosure Dynamics and Proactive Engagement?
  • The Future of ESG Activism?and The Rise of Constructionism?

Cison and Investor Update also hosted a webinar, Aligning your comms with Investors' thought processes of ESG Activism. In this webinar, Justin Ruiss, Director of IR Activations at Cision, tackles key areas of ESG investing such as strategic positioning, vulnerability, and defence, and features comments from Gabrielle Wolf, Director of Proxy Solicitation at Innisfree M&A, Amanda Klein, Managing Director at Gashalter & Co. Inc, and author of the Investor Update ESG White Paper, Andrew Archer.

About Investor Update

Investor Update is a fast-growing Investor Relations consultancy providing listed companies with near real-time/ on-demand disclosure and updates of key investors' holdings in their stock, as well as related services such as Investor Targeting, Proxy Solicitation and ESG analysis and advisory.? Our firm is made up of leading industry experts who are focused on equipping corporate clients (and/or their advisors) with actionable shareholding data/intelligence and advice to enhance, track and plan investor relations activities and outreach, as well as to enable better corporate strategies around M&A or ECM activity, events and ESG. Please visit?www.investor-update.com?for more information.?

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organisations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, a network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Falcon.io social media platform headline a premier suite of solutions. In addition, Cision has acquired Brandwatch. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the EMEA, Americas, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.co.uk

Follow Cision UK on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

For more information, please contact us at marketingUK@cision.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
