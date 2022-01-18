The Korea Institute of Energy Research has developed a 3kW solar noise barrier to produce electricity and heat. The thermal solar modules reduce the operating temperature of the solar panels by absorbing excess heat.Scientists from the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) have developed a photovoltaic-thermal noise barrier that could be used to replace conventional soundproof walls to reduce traffic noise. The backside of the system. " data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/????_PVT_???_???_??_??_01_??_?-600x800.jpg" data-large-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/????_PVT_???_???_??_??_01_??_?-900x1200.jpg" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...