- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa gets contract for wind turbines totaling 94 MW with Iberdrola in Spain.
- • The 94 MW Iglesias wind farm located in Northern Spain will be commissioned in early 2023 with 14 benchmark SG 6.6-170 turbines and two SG 5.0-145 turbines
- • This will be the first wind farm in Spain to deploy the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform
- • The SG 6.6-170 turbines at this wind project will operate at a nominal capacity of 6 MW
- • The contract also covers a five-year service agreement
