Grape Solutions Plc.: Innovative digital debt collection solution from AxFina, developed by Grape Solutions

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastic by AxFina is a solution allowing corporates to run a fully-fledged digital and customer-centric debt collection process. The application also helps individuals to overcome financial distress by providing them with all-in-one platform for convenient self-service debt management. Grape Solutions played a significant role in developing the solution, including the web and iOS/Android mobile application of Finastic platform.

AxFina, operationally headquartered in Austria, is a pan-European service provider that reinvents loan servicing, debt collection and outsourcing solutions. Finastic, their cutting-edge digital debt collection technology developed by Grape Solutions, is a FinTech solution that allows corporates to improve efficiency of their debt collection process and to reduce costs by implementing digital collection strategy, while allowing their clients to manage their debts in a friendly and amicable way.

The innovative technology supports omnichannel communication with debtors, allows making one-click and recurring repayments and empowers individuals to be in charge of their debts by setting up repayment plans fully online. A data-driven approach enables the optimization of the debt collection strategy, offering tailored messaging and dedicated collection strategies while engaging with individual debtors.

"It is always exciting to be a part of emerging solutions that make our daily lives more straightforward. Transparency and predictability are not only crucial in financial services but in general. Finastic is a niche application that contributes to helping us in the often opaque financial world", added Széll Szilárd, CEO of Grape Solutions Plc.



"The mission of the Finastic debt collection solution is to start a new era in financial awareness and planning not only with innovative tools but most importantly an empathetic collection approach", said Johannes Wolfslehner, CTO of AxFina.

Finastic is in the core of AxFina's receivable management operations and is of as white label Software-as-a-Service solution.

About Grape Solutions:

Grape Solutions Plc. is one of Hungary's leading software development companies, which has implemented more than 100 successful enterprise projects in various industries since its launch in 2006. Over the past 15 years, it has worked with clients such as Wizz Air, Bayer, MOL, Rossmann, Magyar Posta and Unicef, and in 2021 it was named one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by Financial Times.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727072/Grape_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Media contact: Dorina Pall, pall.dorina@grape.solutions