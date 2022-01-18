Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Dienstag: All Eyes On…! Der Final Countdown: Die große Stunde! – Nochmal Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
Stuttgart
18.01.22
08:06 Uhr
10,780 Euro
-0,100
-0,92 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.01.2022 | 11:17
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Oyj: Aspo subsidiary ESL Shipping continues fleet renewal in accordance with its strategy by selling the barge Espa

Aspo Plc
Press Release
January 18, 2022, at 12.15 p.m.

Aspo subsidiary ESL Shipping continues fleetrenewal in accordance with its strategy by selling the barge Espa

Aspo's ESL Shipping continues fleet renewal by selling its smallest, 9000 dwt towable barge Espa to Raduga Shipping and Trading OÜ. The transaction was concluded and Espa subsequently delivered to her new owner today 18th of January. A sales gain of approximately 1.4 million euros will be recorded in the profit of ESL Shipping's first quarter.

Espa was built in 1987 as the last vessel of the Vuosaari shipyard in Helsinki. She was designed and equipped for efficient transportation and lightering of energy coal cargoes to powerplants in Helsinki. In recent years she was mainly used for cement industry transport demand. She also spent one summer as a floating beach volley field in Helsinki. Peculiarities in Finnish shipping policy led to increasing cost of barge towing tugboats, as tugboat crew could not receive state support available to other ship types.

"Simultaneously as we are investing in the most environmentally friendly new ships in accordance with our strategy, the time has come to let go our true servant Espa," says Matti-Mikael Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping.

ASPO Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:

Matti-Mikael Koskinen, Managing Director, ESL Shipping tel. +358 50 351 7791

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 960 professionals.


ASPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.