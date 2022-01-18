The "European Manufacturers of Hydrogen Fuel Tanks for Commercial Vehicles, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies

Hydrogen is emerging as an energy carrier to better manage and store excess electricity generated through sustainable solar and wind systems. The development of hydrogen fuel cells for mobility applications is gaining traction, and with the various public and private sector, initiatives to propel hydrogen mobility come immense growth opportunities for fuel cell trucks. Incentives are available for fleets, especially during the initial transition period, to offset high vehicle prices, infrastructure installation, and hydrogen costs.

One of the major challenges in promoting fuel cell trucks is onboard hydrogen storage, especially in high quantities for long-haul transport. Unlike diesel tanks, hydrogen tanks need to maintain a specific pressure for supply to the fuel cell stacks. Hydrogen is generally stored in the gaseous state at either 350 bar or 750 bar, and in liquid state at a cryogenic temperature of -253C. Manufacturers of hydrogen storage tanks traditionally supply products for stationary and aerospace use, but some companies are aggressively establishing themselves with options to suit different vehicle platforms.

Carbon composite is the prevalent material used for lightweight, high-strength hydrogen storage tanks. Companies with expertise in materials and the manufacture of carbon composites are exploring hydrogen mobility business opportunities.

Europe is aggressively pursuing hydrogen vehicles as a solution for carbon neutrality. Hydrogen Europe, a consortium of 62 heavy trucking stakeholders, has pledged to deploy up to 100,000 heavy-duty trucks beginning in 2030. Leading manufacturers in Europe have announced plans for fuel cell truck development, so hydrogen tank manufacturers have significant business opportunities in the tank supply value chain. Technological leadership, financial prowess, and a robust supply chain are essential for these companies to be competitive.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Frost Radar

European Hydrogen Fuel Tank Manufacturers for Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action:

Faber Industrie SpA

Faurecia

Hexagon Composites ASA

Luxfer Holdings

NPROXX

Plastic Omnium

Worthington Industries

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

