The "EMEA Home Infusion Services Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMEA home infusion services market size is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028

The shifting preference of healthcare providers and patients for out-of-hospital location benefits is majorly driving the home-based healthcare facilities industry. One of the many healthcare procedures that are no longer only restricted to hospital/healthcare settings is infusion therapy.

Major factors driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, and rising advancement in home infusion service delivery.

Aging is considered to be a major risk factor for chronic diseases, which demand long-term care. Major diseases associated with old age are Alzheimer's (the risk of Alzheimer's reaches 50.0% for individuals aged 85 years and above), dementia, diabetes, and other orthopedic disorders that affect mobility. Thus, the above-mentioned factor increases the preference for home care. For instance, about 70% of home healthcare patients belong to the age group of 65 years and above.

As the prevalence of diseases like cancer is on the rise, the demand for customized pharmaceutical preparation services for home infusion has also witnessed a surge in Europe and MEA. According to WHO, Europe witnesses 3.7 million new cancer cases and 1.9 million cancer deaths annually making it the second most prevalent disease in the country after heart diseases.

This has led to an increased demand for physician-directed home infusions and related services, which is cost-efficient and also reduces the burden on healthcare facilities.

The advent of Covid-19 has had a positive impact on the market. According to McKinsey, emergency room visits due to COVID-19 were down by half or more, and admissions that are not related to COVID-19 also followed a similar or even more accelerated decline. This situation has shown the importance of in-house treatment and home infusion.

For diseases like cancer, healthcare providers are now switching on delivering treatments to patients in their house settings to reduce hospital admissions and offer effective and safe treatment services.

EMEA Home Infusion Services Market Report Highlights

The clinical monitoring service type segment emerged as the largest segment in 2020, as clinical monitoring and feedback acts as a backbone of home infusion service to keep in check the progress of the patients receiving home treatments

The pharmaceutical preparation and delivery segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period as it involves dispensing customized medications and products at the doorstep of the patients, ensuring safe and effective use of infusion drugs

Europe held the largest regional market share in 2020 because the region has effective coverage policies for home infusion services and a high prevalence of chronic diseases

MEA countries like South Africa, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are expected to witness growth in clinical monitoring services as they have the presence of international home infusion service providers and a high prevalence of chronic diseases

Competitive Analysis

OMT GmbH Co. KG

Licher Medical Therapy (LMT)

Sciensus

Mediq

Hala Altab Medical Car

Enayati Home Health Care

ORKYN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmwpnl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005642/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900