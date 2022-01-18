Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare digital experience platform market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increase in the adoption of healthcare digital experience platforms for improving connectivity and growing requirements to curb costs in healthcare settings are key factors contributing to the market growth. Features such as end-to-end efficiency accelerating customer acquisition, boosting retention period, and promoting long-term growth prospects among various payer organizations in the healthcare sector are among other key driving factors.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The market growth can be attributed to an increase in the number of government initiatives worldwide to promote digitalization

The platform component segment dominated the global market in 2020 due to the growing adoption of digital experience platforms by various startups and organizations

The cloud-based delivery mode segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing demand for cloud technology across different organizations for secure information sharing, streamlining costs, and improving operational efficiency

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the high presence of a large number of vendors such as SoftServe; Accenture; Sitecore; Adobe; Oneview Healthcare; Optimizely, Inc.; Liferay Inc.; IBM Corporation; Cognizant; and Wipro in the region offering information solutions

Read 150 page market research report, "Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Platform, Services), By Delivery Mode (On-premises, Cloud Based), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The healthcare digital experience platform combines various key digital technologies, such as content management systems, analytics, patient data, and AI, along with marketing automation capabilities that aid patients with real-time personalized content through a single platform for enhanced patient engagement. Continuous technological upgrades for optimizing healthcare digital experiences with the advent of native analytics and machine learning capabilities are driving the market. In addition, the growing focus of the healthcare sector on improving patient engagement and interaction, adopting a patient-centric marketing approach, and providing customized solutions is expected to accelerate the deployment of these platforms across the sector.

Furthermore, an increasing number of digital experience platform offerings in the healthcare market are leveraging various advanced technologies, including AI and machine language. In addition, several IT vendors and healthcare organizations are setting up partnerships and collaborations to curb rising costs and establish connected digital experiences. The payers and providers shortly are anticipated to adopt these platforms at faster rates to meet the growing patient demand for enhanced care.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research, has segmented the global healthcare digital experience platform market on the basis of component, delivery mode, application, and region:

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Platform



Services

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

On-premises



Cloud Based

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)



Business-to-Business (B2B)



Others

Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Singapore





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market

SoftServe

Accenture

Sitecore

Adobe

Oneview Healthcare

Optimizely, Inc.

Liferay Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cognizant

Wipro Digital

