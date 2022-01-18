Fast-growing blockchain Authorised Signatory Management platform joins the London-based scaleup cohort on the prestigious 12-month London Partners programme

Leading blockchain specialist, Cygnetise, has been accepted onto the prestigious London Partners Mayor's International Business Programme (MIBP) 2022, supported by the Mayor of London. The programme helps ambitious scaleups from London's technology, life sciences, creative and urban sectors to expand their businesses internationally, providing world-class support and advice for international business success, including bespoke, on-the-ground support in key global markets. Notable alumni include companies such as Monzo, Revolut, Elvie, and Bloom Wild.

The award-winning Cygnetise is already live in over twenty countries and, having recently attracted investment from specialist blockchain West Coast VC firm, Bloccelerate, as it prepares to scale, the timing of acceptance onto the MIBP is ideal. Founded in 2016, the corporate blockchain platform is one of the first to demonstrate the successful real-world application of blockchain to industry problems, with clients including PWC, Societe Generale, Raymond James, Vistra, and MorningStar.

Cygnetise transforms the process of Authorised Signatory Management for operations and finance departments. The solution enables customers to digitally manage and share authorised signatories in real time with their banks and other counterparties, making the process more efficient, transparent, and secure. This significantly reduces the risk of fraud, transforms operations, facilitates business continuity, strengthens governance, dramatically increases efficiency, and cuts costs.

Cygnetise CEO, Steve Pomfret, said, "We are very proud to have been accepted onto the Mayor's International Business Programme. The quality of the previous alumni is indicative of what we have achieved to date and the programme will help accelerate our progress. The timing is perfect with the stage of growth we are at, as we attract ever more attention from overseas."

Part funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the MIBP is supported by seven lead partners: Ciklum, Globalization Partners, GrantTree, Microsoft, Moore Kingston Smith, Taylor Wessing and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati. Cygnetise will have its first opportunity to meet fellow cohort members, programme partners, and mentors at the MIBP's Cohort 22 Launch.

Dhaval Gore, Head of the Mayor's International Business Programme at London Partners, said: "I am delighted to welcome Cygnetise to the Mayor's International Business Programme (MIBP). To date, the MIBP has helped more than 1000 high-growth London companies win business in international markets, creating more than 4000 jobs for the global economy. We are extremely proud to be shining a light on what London's fastest-growing businesses have to offer overseas."

