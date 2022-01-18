The "Agro-Industrial Complex of Russia: Results of 2020, Trends for 2021 and Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Russia's agricultural industry faces a period of fast-paced growth. The food embargo, ruble devaluation and strong government support spurred business development in the farming and food industry.

Russian manufacturers continue ramping up own production, both in their usual and in new categories, taking niches previously occupied by imports. In addition, the weak ruble makes Russian goods lucrative and competitive in foreign markets, opening up new opportunities for domestic enterprises.

Besides traditional export categories, such as grain and sunflower oil, domestic producers have embarked on sugar and poultry exports. Russian farms have increased their share in the export of grains in the global market in 2018 beating out the United States and coming out on top in the world in terms of volume.

Research timeline:

Industry's performance over time since 2013, general statistics for the country and regional statistics as of 2020 (production volume and sales of farming produce, farmland areas, gross yield, exports and imports), development prospects in 2019 (macroeconomic indicators, rollout of individual investment projects).

Purposes of the research:

Insights into the state of affairs in the agricultural industry as a whole and individual segments (meat, dairy, grain and oil, vegetables, etc.);

Description of landmark events in the farming industry by market segments and companies;

Analysis of changes to the government regulation of the industry (adoption and entry into force of key regulatory documents);

Identification and description of the biggest M&A;

Identification and description of the major investment projects across the industry segments;

Review of exports/imports and global activities of the industry's players;

Ranking big-league food companies in Russia by financial performance;

Analysis of business performance by industry players.

Analytical materials include the dynamics of industry development over the past 7 years and development prospects for the next three years in the following areas:

Construction Industry of Russia

Transport Industry of Russia

Agroindustrial Complex of Russia

Food Industry and Food Market of Russia

Electric power of Russia

Oil, gas and coal industry of Russia;

Food Retail and Consumer Market of Russia

Non-Food Retail and the Consumer Market of Russia

Research schedule: Q1-Q2 2021

In addition to the in-depth analysis of the industry's development, the research features:

A number of original expert ratings;

Insights into the rollout of upgrade and construction projects at livestock farms, greenhouse facilities, granaries, etc.

Insights, market survey of big-league FMCG suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:

PART I. KEY INDICATORS OF THE AGRO-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

1.1. GDP dynamics and breakdown

1.2. Key indicators of the agricultural sector

1.3. Loans to the agricultural entities

1.4. Investment activity analysis in the agro-industrial complex

PART II. SITUATION IN CERTAIN SECTORS

2.1. Beef cattle production: key indicators

2.2. Poultry production: key indicators

2.3. Dairy cattle production: key indicators

2.4. Oil crops: key indicators

2.5. Grain crops: key indicators

2.6. Sugar beet: key indicators

2.7. Vegetable production: key indicators

2.8. Fruit growing: key indicators

PART III. RANKING OF THE LARGEST AGRICULTURAL HOLDINGS IN RUSSIA

3.1. Ranking of the largest agricultural holdings in Russia

PART IV. RUSSIAN AGRO-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK

4.1. Dynamics of Russian macroeconomic indicators

4.2. Consensus forecast of Russian macroeconomic indicators

4.3. Russian agro-industrial complex development scenarios

4.4. The agro-industrial complex development outlook to 2022

