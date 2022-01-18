ContractZen, a LegalTech SaaS software company, has joined the ecosystem created by PartnerStack -- the top-rated partner platform for SaaS software -- to launch several new growth programs to drive revenue through affiliate partnerships globally.

ContractZen Governance Suite is an all-in-one cloud solution that brings modern governance tools for SMB companies. The SaaS suite includes contract management, board meeting management, virtual data rooms (VDR), entity management and secure e-signatures.

"The PartnerStack platform allows SaaS vendors like us to manage and scale our entire portfolio of channel programs, including affiliate and referral partners and resellers. For a vendor, this is a great tool for providing immediate exposure to the qualified channel partners," says Erno Tauriainen, Director, US Partnerships.

Sales partners can sign up to earn affiliate commissions at ContractZen's PartnerStack page.

"Our mission is to help organizations of all sizes to manage their contracts, board meetings, and so-called GRC documents (Governance, Risk and Compliance) easier than ever before. This allows organizations to become more agile, more trustworthy, and ultimately more valuable," says Markus Mikola, CEO of ContractZen.

One of ContractZen's long-time reseller partners is PwC Finland, who has successfully offered the solution to its SMB customers. "ContractZen suits both our clients' needs and PwC's existing services. The solution is, first and foremost, easy to use, and suitably priced for companies and associations of all sizes.", says Marko Korkiakoski, Partner, PwC Finland.

ContractZen is a Gold Medalist in the Board Management Data Quadrant Report, and customer reviews (4.7 out of 5) prove the quality and value created for the customer organization.

About ContractZen:

ContractZen is a LegalTech SaaS company founded in 2014. Its all-in-one cloud solution brings modern governance tools to the SMB market, helping companies grow and be due diligence ready. The suite includes metadata-driven contract management, all-digital board meeting management, entity management, virtual data rooms (VDR), and secure e-signatures. ContractZen has customers in over 30 countries and offices in Helsinki, Finland, and Palo Alto, USA. Check out ContractZen at https://www.contractzen.com

