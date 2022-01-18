Accolades Highlight Cutting-Edge Technology and Solutions That Help CSPs Move into the Digital Future

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has won 2021 Global Telecoms (Glotel) Awards for BSS/OSS Transformation Excellence and 5G Vendor Innovation. The awards, which showcase innovation across the telecommunications industry and encompass hundreds of entries across 20 categories, were presented by Telecoms.com and judged by an independent panel of experts.

The Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS portfolio received the BSS/OSS Transformation Excellence Award for its comprehensive cloud-native offering. It has helped dozens of operators around the world launch new business initiatives, establish new revenue streams and drive automation and agility across their networks and partner ecosystems.

Netcracker Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), which combines the extensive expertise of Netcracker and its parent company NEC in the areas of OSS and RAN, was recognized with the 5G Vendor Innovation Award for the critical role it plays in 5G RAN slicing. It provides AI/ML, automation and standard O-RAN Alliance interfaces to bring a new level of intelligence to RAN optimization and resource management.

"Winning two awards is a stellar achievement, and we congratulate Netcracker for leading the industry in innovative solutions and deployments that are clearly bringing real benefits," said Scott Bicheno, Editorial Director at Telecoms.com. "Being acknowledged as the leader in BSS/OSS and 5G innovation is a testament to the company's products, solutions and delivery success."

"These awards are the result of a lot of hard work from our teams to deliver large BSS/OSS transformation projects successfully and implement groundbreaking 5G technology," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "We are honored by this recognition from Telecoms.com for our industry leadership."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005398/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com