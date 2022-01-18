KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Launches U.S. Wholesale through RangeMe

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is now available in the U.S. on RangeMe, the leading industry online platform that streamlines new product discovery between brands and retailers.

Komo is a verified brand on RangeMe and currently has its full line of frozen meals uploaded on the platform, making its products visible to thousands of retail stores in the U.S. and Canada. Through this platform, U.S. buyers are able to discover new products and brands. U.S. retail chains on the RangeMe platform include Walmart, Whole Foods, Safeway, 7-Eleven, Kroger, Lowe's Foods, Harris Teeter, Albertsons, AHold USA, Food Lion, Publix, Meijer and Wakefern, as well as thousands of local and boutique retailers. Through RangeMe, Komo will be able to submit its products for retailer category reviews throughout the year.

"After successfully establishing distribution across all key territories in Canada, Komo is now focused on expanding our retail distribution platform throughout the United States," says Komo CEO William White. "Listing on RangeMe is the first of many initiatives we are planning to make our U.S. launch a success. In addition to reaching potential retailers through traditional channels, we are utilizing RangeMe to reach buyers and submit our products for upcoming category reviews."

Komo has also completed its food packaging design for sale in retail stores in the United States and will be ready to be sold in U.S. retail stores next month, pending retail orders.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the U.S.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684274/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Launches-US-Wholesale-through-RangeMe