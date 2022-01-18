Nepra FoodNepra Foods Hires Vice President of Ingredient Sales to Expand Growing Product Segments Hires Vice President of Ingredient Sales To Expand Growing Product Segment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, announces the hiring of Eric Kriegisch as Vice President of Ingredient Sales as of January 1st, reporting directly to CEO David Wood. In his role, Eric will lead the development, management, and expansion of Nepra's wholesale ingredient business with the goal of doubling revenue by the end of 2022. This includes identifying synergistic opportunities with the company's consumer packaged goods (CPG) and institutional foodservice market verticals to monetize all ingredient input materials.

Eric comes to Nepra with more than 25 years of leadership and sales experience working with big-box retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and consumer product industry leaders such as Sun-Maid, Albertson's, Jasper Products, Orgain, Chobani, REBBL, and others. Furthermore, Eric's strategic sales vision and supply chain design processes drove sales from $150 million to $1 billion, nearly a 600% increase in 3 ½ years, at a leading American corporation. His customer-centric approach will help Nepra expand its customer base and create a true connection between the company and its consumers, while his expertise in sales and operations planning, supply chain management, demand planning, account management will increase sales, improve efficiencies and drive growth for the company.

Nepra's newest revenue streams-consumer packaged goods (e.g. PROPASTA frozen meals) and institutional foodservice (e.g. restaurant chains, schools, hospitals, etc.)-both utilize the same input materials, allowing for the rapid scaling of the company's ingredient business. Eric will be responsible for maximizing the sell-through of these ingredients which include textured plant proteins, plant-based cheeses, high protein pastas, and blended dry mixes. He will also be tasked with expanding Nepra's ingredient library by keeping a pulse on industry trends and market demands.

A recent survey from the nutrition company Kerry, reveals that 61 percent of consumers consider plants to be a preferred protein source over animal-based proteins1, yet soy and wheat are two of the "big 8" food allergens: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soy2. This is where Nepra's ingredient business is uniquely positioned to fill a growing need for plant-based, non-allergenic proteins.

An early focus for Eric will be expanding the sales staff and increasing the marketing of the company to reach even more R&D food professionals world-wide. Greater participation in trade exhibitions such as the International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE) in September 2022 which attracts industry professionals from around the world seeking new ingredient formulations and innovations will enhance Nepra Foods presence in the market. Since food producers are anxiously awaiting vegetable proteins that are free from soy and gluten, Nepra's proprietary THP (textured hemp protein) and other allergen-free ingredients are expected to be well-received, contributing significantly to overall revenue.

"Maximizing and expanding our ingredient business is a huge focus for us in 2022, so we couldn't be happier about Eric joining our team to lead that charge," says Nepra's CEO David Wood. "His experience leading collaborative teams and driving sales for international food brands will move us closer to our revenue goals and solidify our position as innovators in the plant-based protein market."

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

