Significantly Reduces Advanced Systems Design Time and Complexity

MZ Technologies, the marketing arm of Monozukuri s.P.a., today unveiled GENIO 1.6 that includes Parasitic Estimation and Stack Planning functionality to further slash total design time and reduces overall design complexity.

GENIO remains the only integrated-from-the-ground up chiplet-packaging Co-design EDA tool and the two new functions increases its ability to meet 2.5D and 3D advanced packaging design challenges.

Parasitic Estimation enhances GENIO's time-to-design superiority. It enables early-on system analysis, based on virtual routes, prior to physical implementation. Parasitic Estimation is implemented after a chiplet-based system design and its system-level interconnects have optimized end-to-end 3D-aware signal assignment.

GENIO produces a pre-routing Parasitic Estimations report, based on Manhattan distances, coupled with RC and TSV/bump/C4/balls contributions, to enable early-on Static Timing Analysis. The key value is the ability to conduct static timing analysis during system exploration without waiting for the results of the lengthy detailed physical routing process.

The Stack Planning Support automatically identifies the best 3D stack configuration, given physical and electrical constraints. The new floor planning methodology provides a more efficient chiplet-based 3D-IC system organization and electrical performance, while reducing the physical resources (TSVs) required for vertical interconnect.

Stack Planning provides a detailed comparison of multiple floor planning scenarios that allow the early comparison of multiple architecture configurations.

Floor plan configurations are tagged and compared. Connectivity Status dialogdisplays net lengths/statistics and can be filtered by Net Name, Net Group, path, sub-paths.

New 3D stack planning features are specifically designed to setup system initial configuration, improve exploration of all possible configurations, optimize and compare the most promising ones, and suggest the optimal solution.

Stack Planning also improves manufacturability design efficiency by automating 3D-IC exploration, focusing on the most promising configurations and allowing for trade-off between number/cost of TSV vs. signal path/sub-path lengths.

GENIO Version 1.6 began beta testing in January and will be available for selected customers by the end of Q1.

About MZ Technologies

MZ Technologies is the marketing function of Monozukuri S.p.A. Monozukuri's mission is to conquer 2.5D 3D design challenges for next generation electronic products by delivering innovative, ground-breaking EDA software solutions and methodologies. The technology redefines the co-design of heterogeneous microelectronic systems by providing an improved level of automation in three-dimensional interconnect optimization.

