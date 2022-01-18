Improved performance, increase in equipment specification, and high voltage isolation protection margin are just some of the benefits of the new Series 104 4kV relays.

Pickering Electronics has increased the stand-off voltage values for its prevalent small-size Series 104 high voltage reed relays for up to 4kV. For the newly introduced versions this means a 1000VDC stand-off voltage improvement on the previous Series 104 product offering.

Commented Kevin Mallett, Technical Specialist at Pickering Electronics: "The higher stand-off voltage improves the performance of the relay and allows for an increase in the equipment specification." "It also means an increased high voltage protection margin for extra safety and security," he added.

Series 104 high voltage isolation reed relays are ideal for use in applications such as transformer and cable testing or any other automatic test equipment where high voltages are involved. Where mains voltages switch, for example to control and isolate S.C.R. or triac gates, the devices are an ideal choice.

Four types of dry switches are available for stacking on 0.25 inches pitch and capable of standing-off 1.5, 2, 3 or 4kV DC. The 3kV and 4kV versions benefit from an increased clearance between the switch and coil pins to accommodate the higher voltage. Higher voltage ratings are available upon request.

The Series 104 range features one or two switches in a single package, 1 Form A, 2 Form A and 1 Form B configurations as well as 5 V, 12 V or 24 V coils with optional internal diode. You can try the innovative designed reed relays free of charge by clicking here.

The internal mu-metal screen eliminates problems that would be experienced due to magnetic interaction when the relays are closely stacked.

Mercury wetted devices are also available for applications where bounce free switching is required. These are rated at 1500 volts DC minimum stand-off 500 volts DC switching at up to 50 watts.

As standard, the Series 104 comes with a 25+ years product longevity promise, as Pickering reed relays are manufactured and supported for more than 25 years from introduction.

Most other manufacturers discontinue parts when they reach a low sale threshold, costing companies a great deal of unnecessary money and resources to redesign and maintain supply.

More information on the new Series 104 4kV high voltage reed relays from Pickering Electronics is available here.

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering's Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.

The privately-owned Pickering Group comprises three electronics manufacturers: reed relay company Pickering Electronics; Pickering Interfaces, designers and manufacturers of modular signal switching and simulation products, and Pickering Connect which designs and manufactures cables and connectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005652/en/

Contacts:

Editors please contact:

Poppy Moore

Marketing Communications Manager

Pickering Electronics Ltd.

poppy.moore@pickeringrelay.com

Tel: +44 1255 428141

www.pickeringrelay.com

Or PR Agency:

Nick Foot

PR Director

BWW Communications

Nick.foot@bwwcomms.com

Tel: +44 1491-636393

www.bwwcomms.com