Through this operation, the French investment firm wants to help Ikaros Solar further develop its 300MW solar project pipeline.From pv magazine France French investment firm Eurazeo has agreed to acquire an 80% stake in Belgian solar installer Ikaros Solar from Omnes Capital and the company's founders. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Eurazeo said, however, that the deal is its first investment in the energy and digital transition sector for the decarbonization of the economy, a segment in which it plans to invest up to €45 million. Ikaros Solar develops, builds, owns, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...