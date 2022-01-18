New, single API integration enables new geographies in highly sought after and complex regions

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced today a major expansion of its cross-border capabilities, including new geographies in the APAC region. This solution offers a single integration to enable brands to ship from 249 markets worldwide using their existing supply chain, or Digital River's newly expanded logistics network. Digital River provides brands with a modern, headless solution for localizing checkout and simplifying global payment processing, tax and duty calculation, fraud mitigation, regulatory compliance, and logistics.

Cross-border selling is challenging given the complexity of ever-changing tax and compliance rules. Utilizing a global tax management solution powered by Avalara, Digital River can provide clients who also use Digital River's logistics network with landed cost at the time of purchase. When completing their order, shoppers see the true cost of their purchase, including the product price, an accurate calculation of duties, taxes, and fees, and an estimate for shipping and handling charges. By allowing shoppers to prepay duties and taxes up front, brands avoid delays at the border and additional charges to customers upon delivery.

"We know through years of supporting brands across the world that cross-border commerce requires exceptional expertise," said Adam Coyle, CEO of Digital River. "With this expansion, we continue to remove barriers for brands, enabling them to reach customers virtually anywhere in the world."

The expansion brings the total number of ship-from locations supported by Digital River to 249, including Japan and China. In addition to now being able to help brands ship from nearly anywhere, Digital River provides a flexible headless design that is quick to scale and gives brands complete control over the customer experience. Digital River also offers a hubless logistics model for fast, economical shipping, and the ability to support a variety of models including cross-border, in-country, B2B, B2C, subscriptions, and IoT sales.

"APAC is the dominant region for both cross-border imports and exports, making it a priority as more brands expand their global footprint," said Ben Fochs, vice president of strategy at Digital River. "Digital River is delivering a powerful solution that allows brands across key verticals including apparel, footwear, luxury goods, beauty and consumer electronics to unlock the power of global cross-border commerce to grow their business."

To learn more about Digital River's cross-border capabilities, please visit here.

About Digital River

With more than 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered global commerce. An industry disrupter from the start, our Global Seller Services simplify global commerce expansion, enabling companies of all sizes to grow their revenue in 249 markets worldwide. Using our flexible APIs that combine payments, tax, fraud, compliance and logistics into a single integrated solution, brands increase conversions, turning browsers into buyers across the world or around the corner. The chosen partner of thousands of brands across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Digital River is global commerce simplified.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

