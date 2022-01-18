OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft and ENTEGRA Team Up to Advance Innovation of O&G Pipeline ILI Services with Machine Learning

EDMONTON, AB and INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") and ENTEGRA LLP ("ENTEGRA") have entered into a business arrangement ("Agreement") whereby ENTEGRA will incorporate the Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solution developed by OneSoft's subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc. ("OneBridge"), as an extension of ENTEGRA's inline inspection ("ILI") and integrity services provided to its North American and international oil and gas pipeline customers.

ENTEGRA CEO, Mark Olson, stated, "Incorporation of CIM serves to advance the innovative spirit that our company is known for and will assist our experienced team of talented people to evolve and optimize integrity assessment processes through adoption of machine learning as a next generation technology for our industry. At ENTEGRA, we've made important advancements to evolve our tool technologies to capture more and better data. Teaming up with OneBridge supports our visionary approach to further enhance our expert-system, human-experience based data science with predictive analytics to incrementally optimize the high value our tools and data assessments can deliver for our customers."

Miguel Galeana, ENTEGRA's US Data Supervisor continued, "CIM streamlines the process to efficiently correlate and analyze the data we collect with our ILI tools with multiple historic ILI datasets, regardless of which tool company originally provided that data. The application of CIM and machine learning to our tool technologies and our data science will benefit our customers through more intelligent processing of the data collection and assessments to help operators better detect and prioritize pipeline integrity threats."

Tim Edward, OneBridge President added, "We thoroughly enjoyed working with Miguel and his team during extensive CIM evaluation and trial use scenarios and are very pleased that ENTEGRA, who is well-known for its visionary leadership role in advancing ILI technology for the oil and gas industry, has become the first ILI vendor world-wide to adopt CIM as an aid in providing superior services to their customers."

ENTEGRA intends to initiate data analysis projects using CIM for North American operators and subsequently extend this offering to international customers, on an as-required basis. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, ENTEGRA will have its own secure and dedicated access to CIM to perform data analysis and produce ILI run comparisons involving any number of historic ILI datasets, including those run previously by other ILI vendors.

About ENTEGRA®

ENTEGRA is a portfolio company of Houston-based Amberjack Capital, a middle market private equity firm that invests in and builds market leaders in the energy and infrastructure products and services sectors. The ENTEGRA team has been instrumental in the development and evolution of ILI, itself. Innovative new tools and technologies are at the heart of ENTEGRA's mission to optimize in-line inspection for pipeline industry stakeholders while serving as responsible industry partners and dedicated environmental stewards. For more information, call, email or visit www.ENTEGRAsolutions.com.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premises licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs, and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

For more information, please contact.

OneSoft Solutions Inc.

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca

587-416-6787

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

647-494-7710

ENTEGRA LLP

Mark Olson, President

molson@entegrasolutions.com

317-441-1924

