Neutra Corp: Neutra's VIVIS Excited to Release New Gummy!

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) continues plans for Phase-1 clinical trials regarding the effectiveness of two hemp-based cannabinoids (CBDa) in stopping COVID-19 infection. The tests seek to build upon an earlier Oregon State University study published in the Journal of Nature Products that showed cannabis compounds cannabidiolic acid (CBDa) and cannabigerolic acid (CBGa) prevented the coronavirus from penetrating human cells. Bloomberg recently reported on the study and its results.

"We remain committed to these hemp-based CBD phase-1 clinical trials," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "The earlier study showed great promise. I know it will take time to get started and but this is part of our plans for 2022. We are hopeful that our trials will show that hemp-based cannabinoid compounds to be a safe way to help to protect people from the coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2 that continues to plague the world after two years."

Neutra announced last September that its VIVIS subsidiary had signed a letter of intent with Mercury Clinical Research to pursue such trials. The main uses for CBD have been helping with inflammation, anxiety and sleep. The trials could also investigate additional hemp-based compound uses for anti-inflammation, anti-insomnia, appetite suppressant and stimulant (CBG vs. CBN), recovery, pain-management, anti-anxiety, and other health related diagnosis

CBDa and CBGa can be taken orally. Based on the published Oregon State study, VIVIS has developed a new gummy product containing the compounds. The company expects the gummy to help in the battle against COVID. CBDa can be used to combat inflammation, pain and nausea. CBGa may also be effective in fighting metabolic disorders and cardiovascular disease.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

