Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc.: Idaho Champion to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings at Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January 27th, 2022

Presentation on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 1:30 PM ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ("Idaho Champion"), a discovery-focused mineral exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100%-owned highly-prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27th, at 1: 30 PM ET.

Jonathan Buick, President and CEO of Idaho Champion, will be giving the presentation and taking 1x1 meetings.

Event: Idaho Champion Presentation at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

Date: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation HERE. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Idaho Champion on the event website. CEO Jonathan Buick will be available to take meetings throughout the day.

About Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

With a massive uptick in the mining industry and electric vehicles on the rise, Sequire is spending the entire day with public mining companies and industry experts exploring possibilities, opportunities, and the latest news.

About Idaho Champion Gold

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused mineral exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100%-owned highly-prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO" and on the OTCQB under "GLDRF". Idaho Champion's project portfolio comprises the flagship Champagne Project, which hosts a historic open-pit gold mine, located in Butte County near Arco, the Baner Project in Idaho County, and four Cobalt Properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates.

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

Twitter: @IdahoChampion

Facebook: @IdahoChampionGold

LinkedIn: Idaho Champion Gold

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Konkin, Marketing and Communications

Phone: (416) 567- 9087

Email: nkonkin@idahochamp.com

SOURCE: Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684231/Idaho-Champion-to-Present-and-Host-1x1-Meetings-at-Sequire-Metals-Mining-Conference-on-January-27th-2022