Veteran sales and customer relationship executive brings 25+ years' experience in business growth and cultural transformation, having held leadership roles at Verizon, T-Systems and Wipro

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced the appointment of Stefica Divkovic as Senior Vice President of EMEA, leading the company's enterprise resilience and countrywide population alerting businesses across the region.

"We are fortunate to attract top leaders as part of our ongoing international expansion supporting enterprise and government organizations across EMEA," said Vernon Irvin, Co-CEO and Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge. "Stefica brings extensive global enterprise sales experience to Everbridge and will be instrumental to scaling our customer and partner relationships across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Her impressive history of large project management, partnership success, and track record for building relationships with multi-national businesses, combined with her impressive multi-lingual skills, makes Stefica an ideal addition to our international Bridger community."

Ms. Divkovic most recently served as Verizon Group Vice President for EMEA. Her professional experience includes several executive leadership positions at T-Systems and Wipro, among other global businesses. Ms. Divkovic holds an MBA from the University of Wales, Cardiff. For the past 28 years, she has volunteered for an NGO that provides assistance and relief for woman and children traumatized due to war.

"There has never been a more important time for enterprises and governments to manage risk, communicate with employees and citizens, and help people back to work safely," said Divkovic. "Everbridge supports an impressive list of the world's top businesses with their enterprise resilience solutions and serves as the top global provider of countrywide public alerting systems. 2022 will be an exciting year for us as a business, and I look forward to helping our customers really make the most of technology innovation to help keep their people safe and their organizations running."

Launching its Critical Event Management platform in Europe in 2020, Everbridge improves the resiliency of the world's leading companies including recently CEM-certified enterprises such as Siemens, Takeda, Goldman Sachs dentsu international, Dow and Finastra, and now protects over two billion global citizens across 200 countries and territories.

Everbridge helps government and commercial organizations assess the likely impact of digital and physical risk events (i.e. floods, wildfires, earthquakes, disease outbreaks, crop failure, cyberattacks and industrial or chemical accidents) and accelerate their operational response in order to keep people safe, protect critical infrastructure, and maintain business operations.

Everbridge continues to expand its position as the global leader in population-wide Public Warning solutions used by over 1,500 municipalities, counties, cities, states and countries in every major region of the world including Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Everbridge enables the Public Warning system for many of the most technically-advanced countries including Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,000 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit https://www.everbridge.com/

