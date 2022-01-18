- (PLX AI) - ExxonMobil announces ambition for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
- • Says approach centered on detailed Scope 1 and Scope 2 emission-reduction roadmaps for major operated assets
- • Ambition supported by 2030 emission-reduction plans, including net-zero plans for Permian Basin operations
- • Company says strategy tested for resiliency against a range of net-zero scenarios, including IPCC and IEA
- • Initial steps to achieve net zero by 2050 are included in the company's plans to invest more than $15 billion by 2027 on lower-emission initiatives
