Stamus Networks Announces Availability of Suricata Language Server

Open-source tool helps Suricata signature developers with syntax checking and auto-completion

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network threat detection and response systems, today announced the general availability of Suricata Language Server (SLS), a new open-source tool that streamlines rule writing for Suricata signature developers. The tool is a Language Server Protocol (LSP) implementation that provides real-time syntax checking, performance guidance, and auto-completion of Suricata IDS signatures while using popular source code editors.

"Signatures are the foundation of all Suricata-based network detection and response (NDR) solutions. But the subtleties of writing signatures for Suricata can be problematic for the threat researcher," said Éric Leblond, co-founder and chief technology officer of Stamus Networks. "A well-written signature can detect advanced attacks and variants with negligible false positives, while a poorly-written signature can negatively impact system performance. So, we developed this tool to help streamline the rule-writing process and ensure the rules are optimized for performance."

The Suricata Language Server is available under the GPLv3 license and is hosted on Github . The documentation provides configuration examples for Microsoft Visual Studio Code , Neovim , Sublime Text , and Kate , but it will work for any editor that supports LSP. For the popular Visual Studio Code, the company released a turnkey plugin on Visual Studio Marketplace .

