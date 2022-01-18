Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced that, as of the end of December 2021, CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free are sold in approximately 2,100 retail locations across the United States.

"December was a great month for adding retail locations selling CENTR products," said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. "As we work closer with our national distributor, regional chain additions have been impressive."

December highlights include the addition of the Andretti Group to CENTR's growing list of chain retailers. Andretti is a popular boutique C-store and filling station chain, operating more than 100 fuel and convenience stores in Oregon, Washington, and California. The recent addition of Andretti's also highlights CENTR's enormous opportunity within the filling station chains vertical. There are over 150,000 filling stations in the U.S. according to the National Association for Convenience and Fueling Stations, of which approximately 128,000 of these stations include convenience stores. "Filling stations are realizing how much demand there is for CENTR's sparkling waters and CENTR Instant at their filling station convenience stores. Our success at Andretti's is just a prelude to the massive market potential in this vertical, which has the potential to contribute exponential volume increases in the upcoming quarters," says Company President Arjan Chima. Additionally, CENTR's growth continues to be supported by ongoing regional activations throughout key markets in Texas, including Dallas, where CENTR was recently added at 23 Liquor Depots. In the coming week, CENTR will launch its e-commerce portal in response to the significant demand from consumers across the country to be able to purchase CENTR beverages and CENTR Instant from the convenience of their own home.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders.

