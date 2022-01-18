Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has received the remaining assays for the last 8 drill holes from the 2021 program on the Del Norte property, located 34 km east of Stewart in BC's "Golden Triangle". It was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020 with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production.

The 2021 drilling tested the contact of felsic volcanic rocks of the Hazelton Group and sedimentary rocks of the Salmon River Formation. This is the same horizon that hosts the Eskay Creek mine 60km north of Stewart. Drilling was from drill platforms located on rock islands (nunataks) within the South Nelson Glacier. The 2021 drilling was successful in testing for extensions of 2020 gold-silver drill hole intersections on the Argo/LG zone.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of the Company comments; "The Company was very successful in outlining additional numerous silver rich and gold-silver areas for further exploration along the Argo/LG system. Our drilling was restricted to available rock islands but with the recession of glacial ice, these will have become bigger for the up coming 2022 program. The newly identified Argo zone will be one of the exploration targets in 2022." The 2021 program tested the zone over a strike length of 1.2 km and 300 m of depth. The surface expression of the zone occurs below glacial ice to the east of the pads. In 2022, the Company plans to test the deep porphyry copper-gold as well as SP zone along the Kosciuszko structure provided it can raise the funds. Our plan is to earn the 55% interest this year."

Highlights of drilling into the Argo zone include:

60.5 g/t Au and 660 g/t Ag over 3.6m in DDH-21-12

11.72 g/t Au and 3074 g/t over 2.29m in DDH-21-15

Complete highlights of the drilling is shown in the accompanying table:

HOLE # From

(m) To (m) Width

(m) Gold equivalent

g/t Gold

g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Lead

% Zinc

% # 11 107.93 112.96 5.031 1.22 0.005 86.61 0.018 0.13 0.11 #12 210.98 217.99 7.01 37.50 31.56 391.27 0.09 0.74 0.90 #13 282.23 290.85 8.63 2.76 0.72 84.08 0.004 0.87 1.01 #14 187.04 191.46 4.12 4.72 0.008 321.37 0.05 0.81 0.36 #15 152.44 163.41 10.98 18.61 3.43 1039.95 0.19 1.68 2.05 #16 132.62 136.69 3.96 4.94 1.511 167.0 0.07 1.15 1.21 and 146.34 148.78 2.44 1.90 0.03 113.47 0.02 0.32 0.45 and 176.83 177.20 0.37 15.32 7.78 561.0 0.08 0.197 0.39 #17 179.27 185.37 6.1 5.44 0.003 360.0 0.08 0.73 0.76 and. 191.46 200.61 9.15 14.0 6.87 530.67 0.13 1.38 1.11 #18 121.34 130.70 9.36 1.22 0.013 79.82 0.02 0.15 0.17 and 173.17 174.42 1.25 1.57 0.14 114.0 0.024 0.089 0.10

Analytical values have been rounded. True widths are unknown at this time.

*Gold-equivalent values for gold, silver and base metals, calculated assuming 100% metal recovery. Assumptions: US$23.46/oz silver, US$1818.15/oz gold:, copper $US4.43/ lb. lead $US 1.08/lb. and zinc $US 1.62/lb.

The Del Norte property contains numerous mineralized zones. The two most important mineralization events are associated with quartz veins and breccias which are spatially restricted to felsic packages and the footwall contact of thrust zones as well as porphyry copper-gold. In the area of thrusting, quartz veins and breccia include the Argo/LG Vein/LG Extension Zone, Kosciuszko Zone/ SP, Eagle's Nest, and New. The Argo/LG Vein/LG Extension Zone has been traced over 1.2 km while the New zone was observed over 100 m of strike in a high mountain pass between 2 ice fields. The Kosciuszko/SPzone has been traced over 1.2 km as well while the Eagle's Nest zone has been traced over 400m.These are marked by a distinct alteration halo, with a propylitic zone constituting the outer envelope of the mineralization. Galena, sphalerite, pyrite and minor chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite are common in these quartz veins

Analysis were performed by MSA Laboratories Ltd in Abbotsford BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110611