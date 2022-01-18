Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a fully funded, planned, 7,500 metres, 45-hole diamond drill program at several of its 100% owned high-grade properties in Manitoba. The properties are part of the Company's strategic 4,000 plus square kilometres property portfolio located within the world class volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") rich Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt.

Rockcliff's Interim President and CEO Ken Lapierre commented, "we are excited about our winter drill program where two drills will target three properties that have outstanding potential for high grade VMS discoveries. The Bur Property drilling will test copper-zinc targets nearing the high grade 5.3 million tonne Bur VMS Deposit where a similar geological and structural environment is located. Copperman Property drilling will follow-up on our outstanding copper-zinc drill results press released in late 2021. Those results identified near surface; thick, high-grade mineralization associated with the historical Copperman Deposit. The Freebeth Property drilling will focus on potential expansion of the high-grade copper-zinc mineralization of the historical Last Hurrah VMS Zone. With the Tower-Rail Project Preliminary Economic Assessment nearing completion and the winter drill program at Snow Lake being completed over the next 3 months, we look forward to advancing our Company on a number of fronts and releasing a steady stream of exciting results to the market in the first half of 2022!"

Rockcliff remains the largest junior landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt (see Figure 1 below).

Figure 1: Location of the Bur, Copperman and Freebeth Properties (In Orange) Located Within Rockcliff's Extensive Land Position (In Purple)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Bur Property:

The 100% owned Bur Property hosts the Bur VMS Deposit. It is strategically located approximately 22 kilometres by provincial road from the center of the Snow Lake Mining Camp. The Bur VMS Deposit is high-grade and hosts a significant resource of copper and zinc. It remains open at depth and along strike. Additional prospective targets have been identified nearby and these will be drill-tested during the winter Phase Two drill program (see Figure 2 below).

Figure 2: Plan View of Bur VMS Deposit, Geology, Structure and Surrounding Targets for Winter Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

A total of 2,000 metres of drilling, estimated in 12 to 15 holes, will focus on an area approximately 1,000 metres Northeast of the Bur VMS Deposit. This area has a similar geological and structural environment to that associated with the deposit and is an area that has not been adequately drill tested for its potential to host multiple VMS discoveries.

Rockcliff completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report in Q4 2021 on the Bur Property and press released the report on November 22, 2021. The Technical Report prepared by Stantec, with an effective date of October 26, 2021, is summarized below:

Bur VMS Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate at a 2.3% CuEq Cut-Off Grade (1-1 2 )

Classification Tonnes

(k) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(%) Cu

(Mlbs) Zn

(Mlbs) Au

(koz) Ag

(koz) CuEq

(Mlbs) Measured 338 1.54 3.58 0.05 12.94 2.87 11.48 26.68 0.54 140.62 21.39 Indicated 2,679 1.70 6.45 0.02 3.41 3.97 100.41 380.95 1.72 293.71 234.48 Measured/Indicated 3,017 1.69 6.13 0.02 4.48 3.84 112.37 407.59 1.94 434.41 255.33 Inferred 2.342 1.03 8.65 0.00 0.91 4.04 53.18 446.62 0.00 68.52 208.59

CIM definitions are followed for classification of Mineral Resource. Mineral resources are contained within a mineralized vein (zone) dipping at approximately 60 degrees towards the northwest whose closest vertical depth from surface is 6 m and maximum vertical depth is 1,274 m. Resources are constrained to a minimum true vein thickness of 0.2 m and where calculated block revenues after recovery are greater than costs for mining. CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + Zn (%) x 0.347 + Au(gpt) x 0.430 +Ag(gpt) x 0.005 ZnEq (%) = Cu (%) x 2.885 + Zn (%) + Au(gpt) x 1.241 + Ag(gpt) x 0.016 CuEq and ZnEq formulas are calculated using the following revenue inputs: Cu US$ 3.26/lb, Zn US$ 1.13/lb, Au US$ 1,744/oz, and Ag US$ 22.05/oz. Metal recoveries are: 80% Cu, 80% Zn, 40% Au and 40% Ag. Mining costs used to determine prospects for eventual economic extraction total C$110/t. US$ to C$ exchange rate applied is 1:1.31. Specific gravity for the mineralized zone is fixed at 3.1. Totals may not represent the sum of the parts due to rounding. The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd. in conformity with CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices" guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve. The 100% owned Bur Property is part of the Company's extensive Manitoba property portfolio, has excellent infrastructure with a year-round access road, clearing for portable buildings, and a box cut and portal. The Bur Property lies within the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world and the most prolific VMS district in Canada.

A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.SEDAR.com and the Company's website at http://rockcliffmetals.com.

Copperman Property:

The 100% owned Copperman Property hosts the high-grade historical Copperman VMS Deposit and is strategically located approximately 35 kilometres by highway from the center of the Snow Lake Mining Camp. The Company's first phase drill program completed in Q4 2021 outlined significant, near surface, wide intervals of semi-massive and massive sulphides of high-grade copper-zinc rich VMS mineralization. Twenty-two holes were completed and results from RCU21-001 to RCU21-011 were press released on November 24, 2021 and December 15, 2021. Assay results from the final eleven holes (RCU21-012 to RCU21-022) remain outstanding and will be reported following receipt from the assay lab. Several highlights from the first eleven holes are below.

RCU21-002: 4.4% CuEq across 6.0 metres including 5.9% CuEq across 4.0 metres

RCU21-003: 3.3% CuEq across 8.3 metres including 4.6% CuEq across 5.3 metres

RCU21-009: 4.9% CuEq across 6.0 metres including 6.6% CuEq across 4.0 metres

RCU21-010: 6.6% CuEq across 10.0 metres including 13.5% CuEq across 4.0 metres

A total of 3,000 metres of drilling, estimated in 15 to 20 holes, will focus on expansion of the known mineralized footprint of the historical Copperman VMS Deposit along strike and to a depth of approximately 300 metres. Additional drilling will focus on several nearby untested geophysical anomalies located proximal to the historical Copperman VMS Deposit (see Figure 3 below).

Figure 3: Plan View Location of Historical Copperman VMS Deposit and Untested Nearby Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Freebeth Property:

The 100% owned Freebeth Property hosts the high-grade Last Hurrah VMS Zone and is located approximately 50 kilometres from the center of the Snow Lake Mining Camp. The Company's first phase drill program over the Last Hurrah Zone was completed and press released on May 21, 2020. It identified high grade VMS mineralization that extended the strike limits of the historical Last Hurrah VMS Zone. The Last Hurrah VMS Zone is associated with a large airborne geophysical anomaly and remains open along strike and at depth. Several highlights from Rockcliff's Phase one program are below.

LH20-005: 5.3% CuEq across 2.3 metres including 7.1% CuEq across 1.6 metres

LH20-008: 5.1% CuEq across 2.1 metres

LH20-009: 2.8% across 8.3 metres including 4.0% CuEq across 4.7 metres

A total of 2,500 metres of drilling, estimated in 8 to 10 holes, will test outside of the mineralized limits of the Last Hurrah VMS Zone in an attempt to expand the known mineralized limits.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core from the Bur Property and Freebeth Property were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to TSL Laboratories (TSL) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp was pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut was taken from each pulp for base metal analyses, leached in a multi-acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations were determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3,000 ppb) were reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 Assay Ton charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

Samples of half core from the Copperman Property were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 85% passing 150 mesh for assaying. Once processed, samples are shipped from the preparation lab to their accredited analytical facility in North Vancouver, BC. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 assay Ton charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with ALS other than ALS being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Interim President and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian exploration and resource development Company with several advanced-stage, high-grade VMS copper-zinc dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes six 100% owned high grade, undeveloped VMS deposits. Rockcliff's (49% ownership) seventh high grade VMS deposit, the Talbot Copper Deposit, is a joint Venture with Hudbay (51% ownership).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

