GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQX Listing in the United States

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, after discussing its qualifications with the OTC Markets management, it has submitted an application for uplisting to the OTCQX marketplace, from its existing listing on the OTCQB marketplace. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQX remains subject to the approval of the OTCQX and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

The Company meets several requirements in accordance with OTCQX listing requirements, under the OTCQX International Tier Initial Eligibility Criteria. However, in order for the application to be accepted, the Company shall submit its 2021 audited financial statements, as per OTC Markets regulations as soon as the audited financials are ready. The Company anticipates its audited year end 2021 financial statements to be completed by March 15 2022 or sooner and is working closely with its auditors in order to meet this goal. According to OTC Markets, once the financials have been submitted, it should take a few weeks for final approval and the shares effectively listing on the OTCQX. There will be no symbol change and everything else shall remain the same. Shareholders do not need to do anything.

OTCQX is the top tier of three markets organized by OTC Markets Group Inc. for trading over-the-counter securities, and is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and be current with their disclosure. Investors can find current market information and real-time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very pleased to be able to qualify to list on the OTCQX this year. Listing on higher quality exchanges, and more liquid exchanges, is one of the ways we can contribute to the general liquidity of our securities. With many US and foreign investors already in our rosters, and with the Company being recognized more and more as a leader in private and secure communications, we are attracting new investors that are looking to invest in the long-term success of the Company. These investors are global, and when it comes to trading our security in the USA, they are looking at the quality of the exchange, and the liquidity of the securities. OTCQX meets such rigorous quality standards that foreign investors are looking for. It also demonstrates that GlobeX is meeting strict guidelines for listing, transparency and high ethical standards. I look forward to announcing our completion of listing on the OTCQX, and I would like to thank all our shareholders and customers for their continued support of GlobeX Data."

Sekur , which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products directly through its websites, through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

