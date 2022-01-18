Marijuana Company of America Inc.: MCOA Subsidiary cDistro Signs Distribution Agreement with Award Winning Realize Hemp Drinks

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary cDistro, has reached an agreement with Realize Hemp Drinks to immediately begin distribution to retailers of its award winning, Realize Raspberry Drink Mix infused with CBD & THC for the first time on a nationwide basis.

cDistro (Retail Service / Wholesale Prices) distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.

cDistro will initially be selling and distributing the Realize Hemp Drink's Raspberry Drink Mix (5MG THC + 50MG CBD per drink) and new Citrus-Mango Drink Mix (10MG THC + 50MG CBD per drink).

Realize Hemp Drinks are made with CBD & THC, derivatives of hemp. The drinks are legal due to the 2018 Farm Bill that removed hemp products containing less than 0.3% THC from the Controlled Substances Act. Realize's Raspberry Drink Mix is well below the legal limit of 0.3% THC making it federally legal to buy (Reference: 2018 Farm Bill (Sections 10113, 10114, 12610).

MCOA indicated plans to have all Realize Hemp Drinks products third party tested to ensure that it remains in complete compliance with the Federal 2018 Farm Bill.

According to Fortune Business Insights report, titled, "Cannabis Beverages Market, 2021-2028.," The global cannabis beverages market size was USD 574.90 million in 2020. The market is slated to grow from USD 915.06 million in 2021 to USD 19,063.58 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 54.31% in the 2021-2028 period.

According to Jesus Quintero, CEO and Chairman of MCOA, "We are excited for cDistro to begin its sales and distribution efforts on behalf of Realize Hemp Drinks. Once again as part of our new initiatives, this represents our growth, and the overall roll we play as an intrinsic part of the future in the cannabis marketplace. We are thrilled to introduce innovative new products to the cannabis community and directly to cDistro's nationwide retail customers. As the cannabis market continues its expansion into various sectors, we are poised to meet the needs of the market at every point."

"At the October 2021 USA CBD Expo (now the Alternative Products Expo), the Realize Raspberry Drink Mix was awarded the 'Most Innovative CBD Product' and we are excited to provide Realize Hemp Drinks with industry-leading sales and service execution to the nation's largest and fast-growing national leaders in the retail channel," said Ron Russo, cDistro's President.

According to Realize Hemp Drinks, "We have been impressed with cDistro' commitment to distributing and selling unique and strong brands in the industry. We are very excited to team with cDistro to immediately impact our explosive growth."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA)

Marijuana Company of America operates and invests in the cannabis sector directly. The Company's wholly owned operations include:

CDistro, one of the THC, Hemp & CBD cannabis industries fastest growing distribution companies.

hempsmart, a Premium CBD company.

VBF Brands, Inc., a cannabis nursery cultivation facility in Salinas, California that is a cultivator and distributor utilizing its own growing systems to produce desirable cannabis clones.

The company's core mission is to leverage its experience, and access to capital to identify and invest in acquisitions with unique growth potential in the cannabis and CBD marketplace. For more information visit: www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com.

About cDistro

cDistro (Retail Service / Wholesale Prices) distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America. For more information visit: www.cdistro.com.

About Realize Hemp Drinks and Patent Pending Technology

Founded in 2014, Realize creates award winning drinks with a mission to make cannabis drinks available to every adult. Each product batch is third party tested to certify the purity, potency and integrity of products prior to entering the market.

The Company also has a Patent Pending for its Technology. The Company's emulsion delivery system rapidly increases the absorption of CBD and THC and has been proven to increase absorption up to 100 times and achieve product onset in 15 -30 minutes. For more information visit: www.realizedrinks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit?www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com?or visit www.sec.gov.

Contact

Realize Hemp Drinks

hi@realizehempdrinks.com

707-344-9622

MCOA

info@marijuanacompanyofamerica.com

info@mcoainvestments.com

888-777-4362

SOURCE: Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683450/MCOA-Subsidiary-cDistro-Signs-Distribution-Agreement-with-Award-Winning-Realize-Hemp-Drinks