Releasing "The Beast": Trojan Battery Company Launches the Longest-Range GC2 Lithium-ion Golf Car Battery

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Golf car owners who seek the ultimate performance will find it in the newest release from industry leader Trojan Battery Company: the Trojan® GC2 48V Lithium-Ion Golf Battery. The longest-range lithium-ion golf car battery, the Trojan GC2 48V travels up to 15% farther than its competitors. It's ultra-durable, charges fast, powers relentlessly up hills and is maintenance-free, giving owners the confidence that their golf car is always ready to go where they want, when they want.

"The Trojan GC2 48V Lithium-Ion Battery's industry-leading performance makes it a beast of a battery designed for golf car owners who demand the most convenience and performance from their driving experience, and we're thrilled to introduce it to the market," said Rick Heller, chief executive officer of Trojan Battery Company. "Owners can count on its safety and reliability, backed by Trojan's 97 years of innovation in battery manufacturing." Founded in 1925, Trojan Battery Company pioneered the first-ever deep-cycle golf battery 1952, launching a legacy of leadership in the electric golf car industry that continues today.

Among the Trojan GC2 48V competitive advantages:

Travels farther. The Trojan GC2 48V has a proven range of 45-60 miles on a single charge with a three-battery configuration-up to 15% farther than other GC2 lithium-ion batteries. ( Based on published range of competing GC2 lithium-ion batteries; actual driving range will vary based on terrain, temperature, load and vehicle operation. )

The Trojan GC2 48V has a proven range of 45-60 miles on a single charge with a three-battery configuration-up to 15% farther than other GC2 lithium-ion batteries. ( ) Off-road durability tested. The battery meets SAE vibration tests, lasts two to three times longer than lead-acid batteries, and is backed by an eight-year warranty. Built with one of the highest levels of protection, the battery is also protected from dust, sand, and water.

The battery meets SAE vibration tests, lasts two to three times longer than lead-acid batteries, and is backed by an eight-year warranty. Built with one of the highest levels of protection, the battery is also protected from dust, sand, and water. Certified safe. Field tested for more than 100k hours, the Trojan GC2 48V meets international safety and performance standards down to the battery cell level. It is made with one of the most stable chemical formulas (LFP) with redundant safety features, and its battery monitoring system self-protects against short circuits and overheating.

Field tested for more than 100k hours, the Trojan GC2 48V meets international safety and performance standards down to the battery cell level. It is made with one of the most stable chemical formulas (LFP) with redundant safety features, and its battery monitoring system self-protects against short circuits and overheating. Maximized charger performance. It charges fast in two to four hours and is compatible with all leading charger brands. Golf car owners can view battery life on the batteries or via the optional dashboard battery gauge.

It charges fast in two to four hours and is compatible with all leading charger brands. Golf car owners can view battery life on the batteries or via the optional dashboard battery gauge. Maintenance-, hassle- and worry-free. Lithium-ion battery maintenance is as minimal as checking cable connections yearly at most. The Trojan GC2 48V can be stored up to 12 months in recommended conditions.

Available at local dealers nationwide

The Trojan GC2 48V is now available nationwide at Authorized Trojan Lithium-Ion Dealers. Trojan has one of the largest networks of authorized lithium-ion dealers who are trained to properly upgrade and replace lead-acid batteries with lithium-ion. The new battery will be available globally this year as well.

About C&D Technologies and the Trojan Battery Company.

The Trojan brand represents the world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries. Headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, Trojan's operations include six manufacturing plants, two advanced research and development centers dedicated exclusively to deep-cycle battery technologies, and international offices located in the Americas, Europe, the United Arab Emirates and Asia. Visit www.trojanbattery.com.

