Today, ConsenSys Health, a ConsenSys Mesh portfolio company creating Web3 person-centered healthcare and research networks, announced that it is rebranding as Equideum Health.The new identity emphasizes the company's strategic focus on advancing health equity and outcomes through Ethereum-powered optimization of data liquidity, integrity, and privacy across enterprise and personal data silos.

As Equideum Health, the company will build on significant recent momentum. This includes the release of its decentralized and privacy-preserving Elevated ComputeTM platform and the integration of self-sovereign identity, blockchain-based verifiable credentials, and fine-grained individual data consents through the acquisition of FHIRBlocksSM 1 to underpin its innovative Data Integrity and Learning Network (DILN) business model. DILNs, which use the unique combination of public and private blockchain, tokenization, decentralized artificial intelligence (AI), and confidential computing enabled by the company's Elevated ComputeTM platform, are foundational to its partner-aligned strategy to make healthcare more effective, personalized, accessible, affordable and equitable.

Partnerships already announced include an alliance with Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services to launch the VICI (Veterans Incentivized Coordination and Integration) DILN focused on the uniquely-complex needs of veterans, their families, and caregivers. Linux Foundation Public Health will play a key role in VICI by optimizing the company's intensive use of open source software through facilitating representation of the interests of United States Federal, State and municipal public health authorities. Through a second collaboration with the Digital Health Institute for Transformation, Equideum Health will create a new class of municipally-scaled utilities serving geographically-defined populations via Health Utility Grids (HUGs), targeting the urgent needs of underserved and vulnerable populations, first.

"Equideum Health has an ambitious mission to unleash the power of trusted, responsible AI in healthcare to speed clinical innovation, drive health equity, and accelerate the transformation from paying for volume to paying for value," says Heather Leigh Flannery, Equideum Health's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "In particular, through our DILN go-to-market approach we will be a leading enabler of a new, ethically-intentional healthcare and life sciences data economy that is financially inclusive of the data subjects and advances the spirit and intent of privacy legislation and regulation globally."

Core to Equideum Health's DILN strategy is a continuation of its close partnership with its founding partner, ConsenSys Software Inc., also known as ConsenSys, the leading Ethereum software company. The partnership leverages Ethereum's leadership position as a global, neutral public blockchain infrastructure, supporting the world's largest Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Web3 communities. ConsenSys's focus on delivering enterprise-grade scalability via ConsenSys Rollups in partnership with Mastercard, and its expansion of blockchain capabilities on Microsoft Azure via the Quorum Blockchain Service, are examples fundamental to Equideum Health's approach to addressing the needs of the nearly $12 trillion global healthcare industry2. Mesh's leadership in the Baseline Protocol community, securing public blockchain off-chain transactional workflows requiring cryptographically-verifiable privacy and integrity, is also core to the company's technological approach.

"The paradigm shift towards a world running on decentralized protocols is in full gear. The pace of adoption is now so rapid, we've more than doubled many of our core metrics in the past calendar quarter," notes Joseph Lubin, Founder and CEO of ConsenSys Mesh and Co-Creator of Ethereum, who will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors. "I am proud of ConsenSys Health's achievements in this industry vertical and excited about the company's new identity, Equideum Health, supporting very distinct, compelling ideas. I look forward to the value ConsenSys and Equideum Health can continue to create together with additional Mesh portfolio companies."

Equideum Health will roll out DILNs serving diverse communities in the coming months. The company will announce further product, partner, and corporate details in the first half of 2022.

About Equideum Health

Equideum Health, a ConsenSys Mesh portfolio company and ConsenSys partner, builds Web3 person-centered healthcare and research networks called Data Integrity and Learning Networks (DILNs). DILNs feature self-sovereign identity, fine-grained verifiable consents, advanced privacy preservation and decentralized data liquidity across enterprise and individual data silos. DILNs are implementations of the company's Elevated ComputeTM platform, powered by Ethereum, tokenization, decentralized artificial intelligence (AI), and confidential computing. Equideum Health's DILNs prioritize populations with uniquely complex healthcare needs and aim to improve population health and clinical outcomes by impacting access, equity, quality, personalization, engagement and empowerment.

A founding member of the Decentralized Trials Research Alliance (DTRA), Equideum Health is innovating in the field of privacy-preserving clinical trials matching, e-consent, and precision medicine applications. As an active participant in multiple Linux Foundation organizations, the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and IEEE SA Open initiatives, Equideum Health is driving standards development and harmonization efforts necessary for the success of healthcare public-private partnerships in a Web3 world.

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, Truffle, Diligence and our NFT platform, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow. To explore our products and solutions, visit http://consensys.net/.

About ConsenSys Mesh

Founded in 2015 by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, ConsenSys Mesh is an accelerator and incubator of blockchain technology solutions. Their mission is to champion global adoption and awareness of groundbreaking technologies in Web 3.0 and DeFi.

Mesh includes a portfolio of 190+ equity and token positions, runs the Tachyon startup accelerator, operates an R&D team making meaningful contributions to the Ethereum ecosystem, and has successfully incubated companies such as Gitcoin, Decrypt, Treum, ConsenSys Software Inc., and more. This interconnected network is a place for the next generation of blockchain technologies to take shape and great entrepreneurs to flourish.

