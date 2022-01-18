Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.01.2022
Dienstag: All Eyes On…! Der Final Countdown: Die große Stunde! – Nochmal Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
WKN: A2QKKF ISIN: KYG7170M1033 Ticker-Symbol: 735 
Frankfurt
18.01.22
09:16 Uhr
5,300 Euro
+0,300
+6,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
18.01.2022 | 14:15
First UK Store of China's Leading Art Toy Company POP MART Attracts Local Fans

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15th, 2022, POP MART, the global culture and entertainment company best known for art toys and collectible toys, started trial operation of its first UK store in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London. As POP MART's first store in Europe, local customers can now feel the charm of art toys and its mystery toy boxes.

POP MART's first store in Europe

POP MART's UK spokesperson said: "So far, SKULLPANDA, DIMOO, PUCKY, and HIRONO are among the most popular series. The UK store will officially launch on January 20th, during which POP MART will launch its latest art toy product - SKULLPANDA Dark Maids and MEGA COLLECTION 1000% SPACE MOLLY x Meilin·Cipher."

Upon leaving the store, a customer named Liz said that she was already a fan of POP MART through social media. Now it had landed in London, she could buy her favorite DIMOO series on the spot.

In 2021, POP MART participated in MCM London and DesignerCon UK, a world-class well-known art and design convention. The experiences from these two events not only provided verification for POP MART's cultivating the European market but also created a solid worldwide fan base.

As an emerging brand of art toys, POP MART has already expanded into 23 countries and regions, including South Korea, Japan, the US, Canada, Singapore, and the UK. In the future, POP MART will further come to more markets and bring the joy of art toys to the world.

© 2022 PR Newswire
