Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") announces it has engaged Global Edge Investments Inc. ("GEI") to assist the Company in executing its comprehensive new strategy, blueprint and playbook for the burgeoning and lucrative condo and multi-family rental/apartment markets.

The new blueprint and playbook perfectly positions Zonetail to be a dynamic Market Network. Market Networks combine elements of network platforms with marketplaces and are producing a new class of unicorn companies, impacting how millions of service professionals will work and earn their living. Market networks are also unique from a monetization standpoint. They combine the strong network effects, defensibility and scalability of direct networks (social media) together with the lucrative revenue models of SaaS or marketplace businesses.

The execution of this new strategy will address the capital markets, bringing what is anticipated to be substantial value to Zonetail shareholders. It will also provide the necessary development, marketing, and communication tools to assist in the rollout of Zonetail's Yardi integrated platform - bringing value to Zonetail's current and expanding userbase, while driving meaningful new recurring services revenue along with the already growing advertising-based revenues.

The implementation of the new blueprint and playbook will facilitate Zonetail's move to become a unique, integrated, mobile condo & multi-family rental/apartment Market Network platform that dynamically engages and builds customer lifetime value for the condo management market - effortlessly delivering coveted recurring information, products and services to condo & multi-family rental/apartment customers at the tap of a screen.

Zonetail has granted 3,000,000 stock options to GEI at an exercise price of $0.05, as a major component of its compensation, substantially conserving the Company's cash reserves. The stock options vest over 12 months and expire on January 17, 2024.

"We have worked with Tony Cohen and Michael Chase from GEI for the past seven months, developing an aggressive blueprint and playbook for Zonetail. We are pleased to announce that we have retained their services to assist in the execution of this strategy for 2022," said Mark Holmes, President and CEO of Zonetail. Holmes went on to say, "For some time now, we have been aware that Zonetail has been riding 'under-the-wire' when it comes to the public markets. Generally speaking, 'The Street' for the most part, does not know that Zonetail exists. With the execution of this strategy, we expect that to change, and that should excite all our stakeholders."

"Zonetail has superbly leveraged the condo and high-rise marketplace. They have set an incredible stake in the ground and developed a thriving business around local advertising. They have connected with the biggest condo platforms in North America - like Yardi. Growth of this kind is a great opportunity," said Tony Cohen, CEO of GEI. Tony went on to iterate, "Zonetail is perfectly positioned to be a dynamic Market Network and we are thrilled to go on this development journey with them and are in the process of onboarding a leading North American agency partner to usher in this new era for the Company and its customers. The addressable market for this evolution is massive."

More details surrounding the corporate plan for 2022 will be addressed in upcoming releases.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE), (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America, and is now rolling out its mobile solutions across Canada and the U.S.. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes

President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

About GEI

Global Edge Investments (GEI), founded in 1998, is a vertically integrated hospitality and tech investment company that develops, acquires, manages and asset manages hotels. GEI was involved in the creation, repositioning, development and ultimate sale of some of Eastern Canada's most notable hotel transactions, including, but not limited to: The first Le Germain Hotel (outside of Quebec), the Thompson Toronto Hotel, Hotel 89 Yorkville and Hotel PUR in Quebec City.

GEI is also a partner & Chief Canada Officer in Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a top 4 North American independent hotel management company operating 105 hotels across the continent.

GEI took an active role in the launch, growth and sale of Wahanda.com and has investments in addition to Zonetail in other tech companies such as Routier, Claim Compass, Zoom & Go, PTG, The Bellhop, Thumbtack SeamlessMD and Fleet Panda as well as Food & Beverage companies Simply Protein, Daily Blends, Tequila Tromba, Soto Sake, Daydream and Flow Hydration.

For more information, please contact:

Tony Cohen

President and CEO

Global Edge Investments Inc

tcohen@globaledgeinvestments.com

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

