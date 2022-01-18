The National Bank of Serbia and Discover signed a strategic agreement that increases the global acceptance footprint for Discover Global Network cardholders within Serbia. The agreement gives Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and Network Alliance cardholders the ability to use their cards on the DinaCard payment network, which includes Point-of-Sale (POS), e-commerce platforms and ATMs across Serbia.

This alliance enhances the National Bank of Serbia DinaCard's strategy to grow the number of payment options available in Serbia and provides more choices to consumers on how they want to pay. The agreement will provide Discover Global Network cardholders access to more than 111,000 POS terminals and more than 3,000 ATMs across Serbia.

Governor of the National Bank of Serbia, Dr Jorgovanka Tabakovic said: "This strategic partnership with Discover reinforces the National Bank of Serbia's continuous efforts to offer multiple payment options and cashless payments facilities across the country. We believe that this new alliance with the Discover Global Network will grant all cardholders across the Discover Global Network a compelling shopping experience in our country."

"Building on our strong partnership the National Bank of Serbia complements Discover's strategy of creating worldwide alliances that provide consumers with more choices when it comes to how and where they pay," said Matt Sloan, vice president of International Markets at Discover Global Network.

About DinaCard

DinaCard is a national payment card of the Republic of Serbia operated by the National Bank of Serbia. With 20 local issuing banks and more than 5.00 million cards which can be used on the overall acquiring network in Serbia, it is the largest card scheme in the country. Beside the DinaCard, the Republic of Serbia is side by side with the largest European countries in which, for economically rational reasons, the usage of national payment cards by population is dominant, as always, a more favourable choice in terms of costs for the national economy. For more information visit https://dinacard.nbs.rs/.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005448/en/

Contacts:

Rob Weiss

Discover

robertweiss@discover.com

224-405-6304

National Bank of Serbia

Communication Department

Kralja Petra 12 104130 Belgrade

Tel.: (+381 11) 3027 262 Fax: (+381 11) 3282 285

press@nbs.rs www.nbs.rs