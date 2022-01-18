Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

LOS ANGELES CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Med-X management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight the Company's diverse family of brands, developing all-natural and alternative solutions to outdated poisonous chemicals and harmful pharmaceutical products often used in pest control and pain management applications. MZ maintains offices worldwide and has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Director at MZ North America, will advise Med-X in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of non-deal roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Lucas Zimmerman commented: "Med-X has developed a comprehensive suite of proprietary, all-natural green scene products under the Nature-Cide, Thermal-Aid and Malibu Brands divisions to offer eco-friendly solutions to consumers and communities. Nature-Cide's all-natural essential oil blends of indoor and outdoor pesticides, insecticides and repellents are applicable across countless industries - providing a more sustainable alternative to harmful pesticides. The Company's Nature-Cide products are particularly popular in residential or commercial real estate applications as well as in crop cultivation, where the products have also been proven within the hemp and Cannabis sector. Nature-Cide has seen continued success due to several inherent benefits such as elimination of exposure to toxic chemicals, ability to be used in organic farming, high efficacy, pleasant aroma and low re-entry times - enabling simple, routine deployment by consumers and pest management experts.

"Addressing the vast pain management market, they have developed a more sustainable family of products within their Thermal-Aid and Malibu Brands offerings - avoiding the often-harmful side effects common to mainstream pharmaceutical and over-the-counter pain management solutions. As the hidden costs of pharmaceutical pain medications continue to come into the public eye, solutions such as theirs will become increasingly invaluable to consumers. Thermal-Aid's all-natural heating/cooling pain and physical therapy products, taken in tandem with Malibu Brands' all-natural homeopathic topical botanical blends - including an upcoming line of hemp and CBD oil products - provide a compelling solution to countless ailments."

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ Group added: "Each Med-X vertical addresses a key market need under adjacent and complementary green scene categories. The combined commercial and consumer pesticides and insecticides market in the U.S. is over $25 billion annually, with an industry increasingly looking for environmentally friendly solutions. The sustainable consumer goods market in the U.S. is forecast to be over $150 billion in 2021 according to Nielsen, with 90% of millennials reporting they are willing to pay more for products that contain environmentally friendly or sustainable ingredients. Med-X's consumer category is well-posited to increase market share through its ecommerce platforms and national distribution outlets positioned across the United States. We believe that Med-X is fundamentally well positioned to succeed in the public markets and look forward to helping guide their capital markets journey in the years ahead."

"2021 has been a milestone year for Med-X as we are positioning our flagship division Nature-Cide into tier-1 retailers and distribution partners, leveraging the $100 million capital commitment from Luxembourg-based institutional investor GEM Global Yield," said Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X. "Looking ahead, we are very thankful to our shareholders who have enabled Med-X to become premiere marketing partners with all of our distribution venues for 2022 and beyond, and are seeing a great deal of growth in our e-commerce positioning for all of our divisions. We look forward to working with Lucas and the entire team at MZ Group to effectively communicate our strategy for sustainable, long-term value creation for our incredible shareholder base."

For more information on Med-X, please visit the Company's website at www.medx-rx.com . To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to MXRX@mzgroup.us or call Lucas Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using ingredients such as natural essential oils and CBD compounds, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular Securities and Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

