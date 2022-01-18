Rx SeedCoin: RxSeedCoin.io Announces WSOW Coin Listing on BitMart.com & BabySwap

FORT WASHINGTON, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Rx SeedCoin, Inc. (RxSeedCoin.io:WSOW) an advanced Blockchain technology business that strives to uplift humanity, and provide solutions for pressing problems facing the world today announces its WSOW crypto currency utility coin has started trading on BitMart.com and BabySwap.finance on January 17, 2022.

RxSeedCoin.io is a for-profit advanced Blockchain technology business that has commited 1/3 of its resources to help provide solutions to meet the growing problems of hunger, homelessness, health, provision of clean energy solutions as well as disaster relief and temporary emergency housing. RxSeedCoin.io has created a Crypto Currency Coin called SOW-Coin (aka "the Coin of Compassion") to capitalize their projects and use coin buybacks in order to create a community of people (i.e. their coin holders) who help each other by buying, holding and transacting in the SOW-Coin - which can also be converted to fiat currency. The concept of the coin is that when SOW-Coin holders buy and transact in SOW-Coin, they help finance Rx SeedCoin's relief efforts as well as their business projects. SOW-Coin holders have a benefit for helping others because they can sell their coins back into the community in order to cover the costs of any emergencies that may arise in their own lives. In this way, people "reap what they sow." RxSeedCoin.io is the first ever Stellar Coin wrapped into the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) yielding WSOW. The coin was designed by Rx SeedCoin partner and Blockchain engineering firm Ammbr.com. SOW-Coin can now be acquired and traded on the BitMart.com Crypto Currency Exchange and BabySwap as of January 17, 2021.



Rx SeedCoin partners with a U.S. publicly traded company, Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), and has many exciting projects including: selling securitized Clean Energy NFT's where the Blockchain community will be able to help finance clean energy deployments and reap financial rewards in exchange. RxSeedCoin.io initiates and participates in many ongoing humanitarian relief efforts and was the first organization ever to offer Bible related NFT artwork on Christmas day,2021, on Ammbr's NFT exchange to help benefit the victims of the December 2021 Tornados in Kentucky.

"We are pleased to be working in cooperation with BitMart.com and BabySwap to bring a new kind of Blockchain business to the world and a new kind of currency we call WSOW, that combines business with compassion and that we intend use to create a real utility for people," says Jeff Richfield, a founder of RxSeedCoin.io says. "I think people will be surprised at how we develop the various utilities of our coin over the next few months and into the future," says David Miller another RxSeedCoin.io founder, "People should go to our website and have a look at our latest commercials and informational videos that capture the spirit of where we are heading. You can just go to our website and click on 'Follow' then look at our YouTube playlists."

