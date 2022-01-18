Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to report the rock grab and stream sediment (silt) sample results from the fall reconnaissance mapping, prospecting and sampling program completed at the Company's Smoke Mountain Property. Smoke Mountain is strategically located in the Central British Columbia Porphyry-Epithermal Belt, 15 km northeast of Surge Copper's Berg project, and 23 km north of the Imperial Metals Huckleberry project (Figure 1).

Daniel Schieber, GoldHaven's CEO, stated: "We are very encouraged by the results of the 2021 Phase I exploration program at Smoke Mountain. Smoke Mountain is situated in an 85 kilometre belt of rocks that are prospective for structurally-controlled gold-silver-zinc epithermal deposits as well as for porphyry copper-gold deposits. The first exploration program yielded the discovery of a significant new trend of copper, gold and zinc mineralization, in addition to new prospective drainages for follow-up in 2022."

Field Program at Smoke Mountain

GoldHaven completed a 7-day Phase 1 reconnaissance mapping, sampling and prospecting exploration program in September, 2021. Twenty-two rock samples were collected as well as 14 stream sediment samples during the first-pass exploration program. Highlight results from the rock grab (Table 1; Figure 2) and stream sediment (Figure 3) sampling program are as follows:

Up to 0.70 g/t Au sampled in outcrop (rock grab sample; Table 1). The highest gold in stream sediment result was 0.22 g/t Au.

Zinc sampling up to 1.96% Zn in rock.

Silver in rock samples up to 30.5 ppm Ag. Stream sediment results up to 0.84 ppm Ag.

Up to 5050 ppm Cu (0.5% Cu) in rock grab samples.

All rock samples were collected from outcrop with one float sample exception (Table 1). Alteration in the samples is dominated by quartz-silica with local sericite and potassic domains, and associated quartz +/-epidote veins which are locally stock-work style. Mineralization identified includes chalcopyrite, malachite and galena with associated iron oxides.

The distribution of anomalous Cu-Au-Zn rock samples demarcates a newly-identified, open-ended northeast trend measuring at least 2.5 km. The highly anomalous gold in stream sediment result (0.22 ppm Au) corresponds to a new area (west of the 2.5 km mineralization trend). The highest silver stream sediment result (0.84 ppm Ag) is situated in a new unexplored area in the northwest part of the property. All of these target areas are prioritized for prospecting, mapping and follow-up work in 2022. Upcoming geological mapping work in 2022 aims to further understand the setting of the newly identified Cu-Au-Zn mineralization within the framework of this extensive polymetallic belt.

Plans for 2022 include flying Lidar and aeromagnetic surveys in addition to follow-up geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs with the objective of expanding the new mineralized zones. The Smoke Mountain property is highly prospective for gold, copper, silver and zinc and the land position is road accessible from Houston, BC.

Table 1. Rock sample results from the Fall 2021 reconnaissance mapping and sampling program. Sample coordinates are given as NAD83 UTM zone 9.

Sample ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Au (ppm) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) Ag (ppm) 149201 615580 5973994 0.019 3310 90 0.9 149202 615586 5973993 0.021 2380 100 2.5 149203 615583 5973994 0.053 1610 83 5.1 149204 615506 5973935 0.169 5050 403 10.2 149205 615505 5973936 0.176 3500 433 7.1 149206 615372 5974056 0.009 4520 161 2 149207 615381 5974074 0.0025 260 83 0.25 149208 614227 5972867 0.011 80 39 0.25 149209 614477 5972886 0.108 1570 115 1.8 149210 614476 5972875 0.03 19 32 0.25 149211 614545 5972867 0.696 392 19600 30.5 149212 614520 5972873 0.152 1755 66 1.3 149213 616924 5974573 0.008 53 382 0.25 149214 616885 5974531 0.015 1765 36 4.5 149216 616900 5974386 0.007 45 56 1.7 149217 616744 5974385 0.0025 250 361 0.25 149218 615372 5976836 0.0025 323 53 0.7 149219 614437 5976505 0.0025 100 121 0.25 149220 614495 5976132 0.014 40 140 0.25 149221 611741 5973214 0.0025 62 88 0.25 149222 615189 5973386 0.006 120 70 0.25 149223 617004 5975519 0.0025 75 143 0.25

Figure 1. The location of the Smoke Mountain property in the Central BC Porphyry-Epithermal Belt. Note, the mines, deposits and prospects in this part of BC provide geologic context for the Smoke Mountain property, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/110552_0e70173a64a719f3_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Rock grab sample results from initial mapping, prospecting, and sampling at GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain Project. Polymetallic mineralization has been discovered over a +2.5km strike length.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/110552_0e70173a64a719f3_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Silt sample results from initial mapping, prospecting, and sampling at GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain Project. The southwest domain showed most anomalous gold and copper, and the eastern area showed most anomalous zinc, and the northwest showing the highest silver. The catchment basin containing the highest gold silt sample is outlined (top left).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/110552_0e70173a64a719f3_004full.jpg

Analytical Methods

The rock samples and the silt samples were sent to ALS minerals, located in North Vancouver, BC. The rocks were crushed, split and pulverized, weighed and treated with a 33 element four acid ICP-AES (ME-ICP61). Rock samples were also analyzed with fire assay (prep code Au-AA23) for gold. The silt samples were dried and sieved and weighed and treated with a 25g trace Au + Multi element PKG (prep code AuME-TL43). Two blank samples were inserted into the rock sampling string for quality control.

Path Forward

In addition to Smoke Mountain, GoldHaven controls 251 km2 across 7 assets in the highly prospective Maricunga Gold Belt. The Company completed Phase 1 and is preparing its Phase 2 drill campaigns. These targets have been designated as high priority based on extensive and pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemistry results, and their relative proximity to existing major deposits. GoldHaven now controls 228 km2 in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and is preparing the two projects for exploration.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, MSc. P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

