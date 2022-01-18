Expanding brand awareness and access to HaluGen's Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders, has announced an agreement with Psychedelics Today, LLC ("Psychedelics Today') to help drive brand awareness of the Company's Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit, developed and commercialized by its wholly-owned subsidiary HaluGen Life Sciences Inc. ("HaluGen").

The agreement with Psychedelics Today - a leading digital media, education, and training company in the field of psychedelic studies - represents an opportunity to expand access to and visibility for HaluGen's Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit, which is available for sale both in the US and Canada.

The test kit identifies specific DNA biomarkers to gauge the risk and potential of adverse reactions toward hallucinogenic drugs. The test provides users with personalized reports and actionable insight into the short and long-term potential of psychedelic-induced risks, such as psychosis.

The test kit was recently expanded to include a key pharmacokinetic biomarker, the CYP2D6 gene. The CYP2D6 'poor metabolizer' gene mutation, carried by approximately five to ten percent of the population, influences the metabolism of LSD, MDMA and ayahuasca, which can cause individuals to metabolize these hallucinogenic drugs up to two times slower than normal. Poor metabolizers can also experience an increased duration, intensity of effect and adverse drug reactions.

HaluGen's Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit also includes other relevant pharmacodynamic, pharmacokinetic and mental health risk biomarkers including:

HTR2A gene - This gene can impact response to serotonin, the "happiness hormone", which is the primary mechanism of action for psychedelics such as psilocybin, LSD and DMT, for the twenty percent of the population that carry a specific gene variant which influences serotonin receptor density;

Genetics can play a role in determining how an individual may respond to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. HaluGen's psychedelics pre-screening platform provides genetic, personal and familial insights to better inform one's potential psychedelic experience. By obtaining DNA test results and data from mental-health surveys, individuals are equipped with valuable insights to make more informed decisions around their psychedelic-assisted therapy, potential side effects and risk profile.

For more information on pricing and ordering, please visit HaluGen's website at www.HaluGen.com.

"We're excited to team up with a leader in the psychedelic space and quality content producer such as Psychedelics Today and look forward to our collaboration and to the increased exposure that this relationship will provide to HaluGen's test kit," said Entheon Biomedical Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ko. "Entheon and its subsidiaries share a common vision with Psychedelics Today: to help create safer psychedelic experiences and help people make informed choices in pursuing psychedelic-based therapies."

"Psychedelics Today welcome this partnership with HaluGen Life Sciences. More and more people are becoming interested in psychedelic therapy and have genuine questions about any potential risk factors from using psychedelics," said Psychedelics Today Chief Executive Officer, Joe Moore. "This kind of harm reduction service provides people with the personalized data they need to answer their own questions and make informed decisions about potential psychedelic use."

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About Psychedelics Today

Psychedelics Today is a leading digital media, education and training company in the field of psychedelic studies. Psychedelics Today has operations spanning journalism, broadcasting, training, conferences, and social media. Their podcast 'Psychedelics Today' has over 2.5 million downloads and their online training platform 'Psychedelic Education Center' has enrolled over 9,000 students.

