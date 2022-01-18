Proposed Senate Bill 5660 would legalize the supported adult use of psilocybin by people 21 years of age and older (4.1m) in Washington State





Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Psychedelic Medicine Alliance Washington ("PMAW") to promote a psilocybin legalization bill in Washington State.

Proposed Senate Bill 5660 would legalize the supported adult use of psilocybin by people 21 years of age and older. Originally sponsored by Senators Jesse Salomon and Liz Lovelett, the bill, known as the Washington Psilocybin Wellness and Opportunity Act, is based on the Oregon model and includes many innovative features including a Social Opportunity Program to help address harms caused by the war on drugs, a provision to support small businesses, and accommodations for people with certain medical conditions to receive psilocybin sessions at home.

To advance the bill, the Health and Long-Term Care Committee must place it on the agenda by Feb 10th, 2022.

To support the bill, Red Light Holland has hired a lobbyist recommended by PMAW, James Paribello. Owner of Paribello Public Affairs, James has worked in and around Olympia for two decades providing government affairs services and lobbying for diverse interests ranging from cannabis regulation to economic development, election reform, health care, tribal sovereignty, and clean energy, while also providing strategic communications and consulting work on the local, state, and federal level.

Red Light Holland will also be starting a social media campaign to encourage Washington State residents to share how psilocybin has helped them or their loved ones and reach out to the heads of the Health and Long-Term Care Committee and their local government representatives. In addition, Red Light Holland will promote online educational events led by PMAW to help educate Washington residents about the potential benefits of the bill. Red Light Holland hopes to support the government of Washington with polling and market research focused on equity similar to the research and report it has provided to members of the Oregon Advisory Board and Oregon Health Authority.

"Passage of this bill would be a huge step for Washington State, which has been heavily impacted by the overdose crisis and mental health epidemic," Said Tatiana Luz Quintana, Co-Director of PMAW. "Legalizing psilocybin will provide much-needed access to natural alternative medicines that are proven to work. We continue to advocate for the decriminalization of psilocybin to be included in this bill. Both together will have the largest impact on improving public health outcomes by creating the most equitable access to this natural medicine and removing prohibition-based criminalization that solely causes harm and ruins lives."

"Red Light Holland is elated to support PMAW's grassroots movement led by the team behind the decriminalization resolution passed unanimously last year in Seattle," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "Our mission has always been to increase accessibility to naturally occurring psilocybin which is why we are taking on this cause not only for the benefit of our company but for the benefit of everyone in Washington. The respected Washington State Senators Annette Cleveland and David Frockt have a historic opportunity to help residents of their state and be a beacon of positive change for the world. With increasing accessibility to psilocybin in Canada through the Special Access Program and Oregon's recent supported adult-use Measure 109 ballot initiative, we hope that if the Senators learn about the long tradition of using natural psilocybin in different cultures as well as the scientific research showing benefits for the usage of psilocybin both macro and microdosing, they will join the growing trend to increase access responsibly to this life-affirming resource."

"I'm really excited to build upon the great work of PMAW, which has laid the foundation for success at the state Legislature and utilizes the scientific research and vast knowledge Red Light Holland has from selling legal psilocybin products in the Netherlands," said James Paribello. "In recent years, lawmakers have devoted great amounts of funding and resources to addressing the crisis in mental and behavioral health across the state. By dismantling the stigma and the taboos surrounding psychedelics, and enlightening legislators to the benefits of these naturally sourced alternative health treatments, we may be on the cusp of providing new levels of health and wellness to Washington in the safest and most equitable way possible."

Details about the bill can be found here: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5660&Initiative=false&Year=2021.

About Psychedelic Medicine Alliance of Washington (PMAW) - PMAW is working to decriminalize and ensure safe and equitable access to psychedelics like psilocybin, mescaline and ayahuasca, for human health and wellness in Washington State. Ensuring personal autonomy, community sovereignty, and robust harm reduction measures related to entheogenic healing are the core to PMAW's mission. PMAW hopes to accomplish this by dismantling outdated and harmful drug war era policies that have disproportionately impacted trauma survivors, those suffering from substance use disorder, those in poverty, and especially BIPOC communities.

For more information on PMAW check out their website: https://pmaw.org/ or contact: tatiana@decriminalizenatureseattle.org

kody@decriminalizenatureseattle.org

1.206.854.6631

