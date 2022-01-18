Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Plantable Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) ("Plantable" or the "Company"), a leader in clinically supported plant-based nutrition and digital health programs, announced today that it has launched its first digital product with the introduction of its lifestyle app. The Plantable App (the "App") is the Company's first expansion outside of the United States and marks the first phase of its digital health initiatives. The App is now available for free download via the Apple App Store or Google Play.





Digital Health Initiatives

Plantable is continuously working on further developing its proprietary technology to enhance its consumer offering, gain insights from user data and prepare to launch complementary revenue streams from digital-first product offerings. The launch of the Plantable App is phase one of a greater digital health initiative the Company has planned and will be funded as part of the use of proceeds from its recent IPO financing. Plantable will continue to enhance its App through product updates while working to create a trusted and seamless technology ecosystem for all users. The rise in popularity of weight loss apps and digital health platforms has expedited as a result of health concerns causing a global demand for lifestyle change that was exacerbated during the pandemic. The American Psychological Association recently reported that almost 61% of adults in the US gained weight during the pandemic1.

CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia stated: "At our core, the foundation of Plantable is healthy plant-based nutrition. However, it is our supplemental coaching and technology platform that helps our clients achieve long lasting behaviour change. Our digital platform provides our clients the tools they need to become ambassadors of their own health, and permanently rewire their habits through daily interaction with our coaches and app. Advancing our technology is a key focus for our company this year, as we look to enhance our client offering, and expand into the rapidly growing digital health sector."

Current App Features

A free lite version of the Plantable app is available globally. Current functionality includes:

Growing library of highly nutritious plant-based recipes authored by professional chefs with complete cooking instructions and health stats including carb, fat and protein tracking.

Favourite section storing liked recipes for convenient future use.

Unlimited tracking features that monitor daily stats such as water intake, current weight, sleep quality, exercise and alcohol intake.

The premium features of the App currently only available to U.S. subscribers participating in the Reboot Program and Quickstart program include:

1:1 personalized coaching which includes private consultations and unlimited chat support 7 days a week.

Shopping list integration to export ingredients from selected recipes seamlessly into a categorized grocery list.

Growing library of scientific educational content and daily lessons to teach users everything they need to know about healthy living through practical tips, biology (body and brain), nutrition and lifestyle.

Audio playback functionality for on-the-go listening to educational content.





About Plantable Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported lifestyle change program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in performance, health and well-being, by bringing together plant-based meals, personalized coaching support and lifestyle tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, click the link here: https://plantable.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia

Chief Executive Officer

