Rubicon Capital Advisors ("Rubicon"), one of the world's leading investment banking firms focused on the broader infrastructure, energy and digital sectors, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Santiago de Chile. The opening of the Chilean office, which represents Rubicon's third in the region, supports the firm's continued global growth and investment in Latin America, which Rubicon considers a key growth market for the firm.

Andres Onetto, who recently joined from Scotiabank, will head the firm's investment banking and principal investment activities in Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay in close cooperation with the firms offices in Mexico and Colombia. Felipe Caro will also join the company from Scotiabank as a Senior Analyst. Rubicon intends to make additional hires over the coming months.

"I am delighted to join the Rubicon team at this particularly exciting time. The opening of the Chile office will allow clients unparalleled access to the Southern Cone together with on-the-ground experience, contacts, and market expertise. Rubicon's Colombia and Mexico offices are already leaders in the region and with the addition of an office in Chile, we hope to soon become the number one financial advisor within the broader infrastructure, energy and digital sectors across Latin America", commented Andres Onetto, Managing Director.

Chile's infrastructure market has attracted world-class investors, ranging from international and local construction companies and infrastructure operators to private equity and pension funds. Recently, the Chilean government announced its 2022 infrastructure plan, which includes infrastructure tenders worth approximately US$4.7bn, which will play an important part in Chile's economic recovery from the pandemic.

Commenting on the expansion, Jesus Gonzalez Torrijos, Partner at Rubicon stated; "This is an exciting time for us. Thanks to a stable regulatory framework and supportive business environment, Chile possesses one of the most developed transport and energy infrastructure networks in Latin America. Our investment into Chile makes complete sense as we continue to widen our networks, grow our team and provide our clients with "on the ground" expertise. We are delighted to welcome Andres and Felipe to the Rubicon team."

The opening of the new Chile office marks Rubicon's seventh office globally, with the firm also having in addition to Mexico City and Bogotá a presence in New York, Dublin, Madrid and Seoul. Rubicon's objective is to build an elite team that can offer the highest quality service to its clients combined with unrivalled international reach. Over the next few months, Rubicon will be seeking to hire further outstanding talent within the digital, infrastructure, and renewables sectors across its global office network.

About Rubicon Capital Advisors

Rubicon is one of the world's leading investment banking firm's focused solely on the infrastructure, energy, digital utilities sectors. With offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia, the firm has a truly global reach. Since its inception in 2011, Rubicon has closed on the sale, acquisition or refinancing of well over 100 essential infrastructure, energy, digital utilities assets located across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia with a combined enterprise value in excess of US$85 billion. The firm is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and its U.S. affiliate is a member of FINRA and SIPC and registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC. Learn more about the firm at: www.rubiconcapitaladvisors.com and by following Rubicon Capital Advisors on LinkedIn.

