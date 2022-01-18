Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that the Hon. Timothy Broas has joined its government investigations practice as Senior Of Counsel in Washington, D.C. Broas served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands from 2014-2016 and has more than 30 years of experience as a white collar criminal defense attorney.

"In addition to his focus on facilitating international business and other diplomatic relationships during his service in the Netherlands, Ambassador Broas is an accomplished lawyer whose experience is of great value to companies and management teams facing government investigations, inquiries, and other criminal and civil proceedings," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "Our clients, particularly those operating across U.S. borders, need sophisticated advice in situations when business, legal, and political forces are at play in the course of enforcement efforts and investigations."

Over the course of his career, Ambassador Broas has represented individuals, domestic and foreign corporations, their boards, and sovereign governments in a broad range of civil and criminal matters. His white collar experience spans virtually the entire federal criminal code, and includes particular familiarity with allegations of accounting fraud, securities fraud, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, among other white collar matters. He frequently leads internal investigations and has also represented parties before Congress.

"Ambassador Broas brings exceptional judgment that he has exercised in real-world engagements at the highest level," said Caz Hashemi, the head of Wilson Sonsini's litigation department. "Perhaps equally important, he has the ability to assist clients throughout government investigations proceedings, from initial informal inquiries through later stages of formal investigations."

Most recently, Ambassador Broas was counsel in the Washington, D.C., office of an Am Law 100 firm. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia, New Jersey, and New York. He received his J.D. from the William Mary Law School and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Boston College.

Wilson Sonsini has an experienced team of attorneys who have represented companies and individuals in conjunction with government investigations ranging from smaller, informal government inquiries to large-scale, formal investigations, including parallel criminal and civil proceedings involving potentially significant financial penalties or other severe consequences. The firm represents clients in conjunction with investigations by state attorneys generals and federal enforcement agencies, including the DOJ, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Internal Revenue Service. The firm's government investigations clients have included mid-size to global companies in highly competitive industries, including the technology, financial, pharmaceutical, energy, consumer, food, and retail sectors.

