Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: IFAN) ("IFAN" or the "Company") a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions announced it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire a 385k sf facility generating approximately $4 million in annual rental income. To that effect, the Company has executed a letter of intent to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of the acquisition candidate, subject to relevant regulatory approval. The acquisition candidate is a multi-tenant revenue producing facility with a government anchor tenant. Management feels strongly about the growth potential of the candidate. "Most of the due diligence has been completed. We look forward to our first acquisition toward establishing the company's new direction. I have the utmost confidence in the potential of this candidate and the value it will bring to IFAN shareholders and investors. We look forward to disclosing the government anchor tenant after confidentiality agreement term cease and closing which we look forward to within the next 30 days," commented CEO Larry Williams.

About IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: IFAN)

A Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions. IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: IFAN) is an OTC Markets listed issuer and trades under the ticker symbol "IFAN".

