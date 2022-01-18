Huntington Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - California-based rare cannabinoids brand, Galaxy Treats, who is well known for its popular Moon Babies Delta 8 and Delta 9 gummies, announced the launch of its highly-anticipated Blast Bars Disposables.
Available in THC-O and HHC varieties, Galaxy Treats Blast Bars contain 2 grams of hemp-derived cannabinoids and are available in eight signature flavors:
Galaxy Treats THC-O Blast Bars
- Orbital Peach (Hybrid)
- Gravity Melon (Indica)
- Solar Stranana (Sativa)
- Pineapple Eclipse (Sativa)
Galaxy Treats HHC Blast Bars
- Planet Blue (Sativa)
- Cosmic Cherry (Indica)
- Galactic Grape (Hybrid)
- Lunar Lemon (Sativa)
With the growing demand for rare cannabinoid vape disposables and a strong reputation from the brand's nationwide customer base, Galaxy Treats Blast Bars are well positioned to be a game changer for the industry and a popular favorite amongst consumers and retailers alike.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be introducing Blast Bars to the U.S. market as we've seen a growing demand for these types of products from our customers. In order to ensure the best user experience possible, we invested a ton of our time and resources into developing what we believe to be one of the highest-quality, best-tasting, and most effective THC-O and HHC disposables on the market." - Bryan Garrison, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Treats
As an industry-leader with ample experience in the category, Galaxy Treats takes a strong approach to quality with all of its products. Galaxy Treats Blast Bars are manufactured in the United States with hemp-derived cannabinoids and the highest quality ingredients, are rigorously third-party lab tested, and verified to contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.
Galaxy Treats Blast Bars are supported by an extensive national sales program, strong social media presence, and extensive point-of-sales support materials, and are currently available for the company's wholesale and retail partners to pre-order now. Direct online consumer purchases via the brand's online store (https://galaxytreats.com) is expected to become available by the end of January 2022.
To learn more about Galaxy Treats Blast Bars and the brand's other hemp-derived products, visit https://galaxytreats.com.
For sales and wholesale inquires, contact Galaxy Treats via email at accounts@delta8galaxy.com or phone at (866) 323-5572.
